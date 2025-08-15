GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGST Rate Shake-Up: 2 Main Slabs, Cheaper Household Essentials, And 40% Levy On Tobacco, Here's What To Expect

GST Rate Shake-Up: 2 Main Slabs, Cheaper Household Essentials, And 40% Levy On Tobacco, Here's What To Expect

The new regime, aimed at rationalising rates and reducing tax complexity, could be rolled out ahead of Diwali, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent assurance of major GST reforms.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central government is working on a significant overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, with a proposal to introduce a simplified rate structure that includes two main slabs — 5 per cent and 18 per cent — along with a special 40 per cent rate for luxury and sin goods, media reports said.

The new regime, aimed at rationalising rates and reducing tax complexity, could be rolled out ahead of Diwali, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent assurance of major GST reforms.

Lower Rates for Common Man’s Basket

Citing government sources, PTI reported that essential goods and daily-use products will be moved to the 5 per cent bracket under the revamped GST structure. Nearly 99 per cent of items currently taxed at 12 per cent are expected to shift to this lower slab, making them more affordable for households.

Similarly, around 90 per cent of taxable goods presently under the 28 per cent category will move to the proposed 18 per cent slab, easing the burden on consumers and businesses. Officials believe this change will benefit a wide section of society — including the middle class, students, women, and farmers — while boosting demand for aspirational products.

Special Rate on Luxury and Sin Goods

For products such as tobacco, the government is planning a 40 per cent GST in the restructured system. This will ensure that the overall tax incidence remains at its current level of 88 per cent, sources said. The intent is to keep high-tax items, particularly those considered harmful or non-essential, under a stricter regime while offering relief on everyday items.

Addressing Structural Issues

The Finance Ministry has submitted the proposal to the Group of Ministers (GoM) formed by the GST Council to examine rate rationalisation. Officials said the end of the GST compensation cess has created fiscal space for reform, allowing the government to correct inverted duty structures, reduce classification disputes, and provide long-term clarity for businesses.

By aligning input and output tax rates, the changes are expected to prevent the accumulation of unutilised input tax credit, encourage domestic value addition, and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Simplified compliance measures are also being considered to make the system easier to navigate for taxpayers.

PM Modi’s Reform Push

During his Independence Day speech today, Prime Minister Modi  promised a “double Diwali” for citizens, hinting at steep GST cuts on common household goods. “GST rates will be reduced drastically. Tax will be reduced for the common people,” he said, underscoring the government’s focus on making the tax system more citizen-friendly.

Marking eight years since its rollout in 2017, GST has already unified the country’s indirect tax regime. The proposed reforms are positioned as the next big leap in simplifying India’s tax framework and providing relief to both consumers and industry.

Also read
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tobacco Luxury Goods GST GST Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
OTT
Robert De Niro’s The Alto Knights Lands On Indian OTT This August
Robert De Niro’s The Alto Knights Lands On Indian OTT This August
Lifestyle
Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type
Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type
Cricket
Asia Cup 2025: 10 Years After T20I Debut, India Star Might Play His First Match Against Pakistan
10 Years After T20I Debut, India Star Might Play His First Match Against Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget