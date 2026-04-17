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HomeBusinessDalal Streets End Higher As Sensex Rose Over 500 Points, Nifty Tested 24,300

Dalal Streets End Higher As Sensex Rose Over 500 Points, Nifty Tested 24,300

Indian benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday, supported by gains in FMCG and oil and gas stocks, as improving geopolitical signals buoyed investor sentiment.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmark indices closed higher, driven by FMCG and oil stocks.
  • Investor sentiment improved due to positive geopolitical developments.
  • Easing tensions in the Middle East boosted global market optimism.

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher as the Sensex gained 504 points to settle at 78,493.54 and the Nifty rose over 156 points 24,353.55 points at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, Reliance, Bharat Electronics and TechMahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Infosys, Eternal, L&T, HCLTech and Mahindra and Mahindra.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 1.64 per cent as volatility remained low. Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG index gained 2.65 per cent and the Nifty IT index declined 0.02 per cent.

Indian benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday, supported by gains in FMCG and oil and gas stocks, as improving geopolitical signals buoyed investor sentiment.

Benchmarks Rise On Sectoral Strength

The Nifty 50 advanced 0.36 per cent, or 74.25 points, to 24,266.80, while the Sensex rose 0.40 per cent, or 291.28 points, to 78,279.96 during the session.

The gains were led by strength in FMCG and oil and gas stocks, helping sustain the positive trend in domestic equities.

Geopolitical Signals Lift Sentiment

Investor confidence remained firm amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that the war with Iran could end soon. He also stated that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. Reports suggest that Israel halting its attack on Lebanon was a key condition set by Iran for de-escalation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to hold discussions over the weekend, further boosting optimism in global markets.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the closing figures for the Indian benchmark indices?

The Sensex closed at 78,493.54, gaining 504 points. The Nifty rose over 156 points to 24,353.55.

Which sectors led the gains in the Indian market?

The Indian benchmark indices were supported by gains in FMCG and oil and gas stocks.

What geopolitical developments boosted investor sentiment?

U.S. President Trump indicated a potential end to the war with Iran and announced a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. Discussions between the U.S. and Iran are also scheduled.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Oil Prices Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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