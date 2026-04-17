Dalal Streets End Higher As Sensex Rose Over 500 Points, Nifty Tested 24,300

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices closed higher, driven by FMCG and oil stocks.

Investor sentiment improved due to positive geopolitical developments.

Easing tensions in the Middle East boosted global market optimism.

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher as the Sensex gained 504 points to settle at 78,493.54 and the Nifty rose over 156 points 24,353.55 points at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, Reliance, Bharat Electronics and TechMahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Infosys, Eternal, L&T, HCLTech and Mahindra and Mahindra.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 1.64 per cent as volatility remained low. Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG index gained 2.65 per cent and the Nifty IT index declined 0.02 per cent.

Indian benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday, supported by gains in FMCG and oil and gas stocks, as improving geopolitical signals buoyed investor sentiment.

Benchmarks Rise On Sectoral Strength

The Nifty 50 advanced 0.36 per cent, or 74.25 points, to 24,266.80, while the Sensex rose 0.40 per cent, or 291.28 points, to 78,279.96 during the session.

The gains were led by strength in FMCG and oil and gas stocks, helping sustain the positive trend in domestic equities.

Geopolitical Signals Lift Sentiment

Investor confidence remained firm amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that the war with Iran could end soon. He also stated that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. Reports suggest that Israel halting its attack on Lebanon was a key condition set by Iran for de-escalation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to hold discussions over the weekend, further boosting optimism in global markets.