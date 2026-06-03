Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI's MPC began meeting, likely keeping rates unchanged.

Focus centers on Governor's inflation, growth, geopolitics commentary.

Rising global oil, fuel costs, monsoon risks fuel inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on Wednesday, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched policy announcements of the year. While economists and market participants largely expect the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged, the spotlight is likely to be on what Governor Sanjay Malhotra says about inflation, growth and the fallout from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The policy decision is scheduled to be announced on Friday, June 5.

At a time when global crude oil prices remain volatile, fuel costs are rising and geopolitical risks continue to cloud the outlook, the RBI faces a delicate balancing act: supporting growth without losing sight of inflation risks.

A Pause Looks Likely, But The Message Matters

Most economists believe the RBI will maintain the status quo on rates, opting for caution as policymakers assess the evolving global environment.

According to HSBC Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari, the central bank is likely to remain in a holding pattern in the near term, even as financial markets gradually shift expectations towards future policy easing.

Markets are currently pricing in around two rate cuts beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026 rather than an aggressive tightening cycle. However, Bhandari noted that the RBI's revised forecasts will be closely scrutinised, particularly its assumptions on crude oil prices and the broader impact of the energy shock.

If the central bank raises its oil price assumptions from earlier estimates of around $85 per barrel, inflation projections could move closer to 5 per cent from the previous estimate of 4.6 per cent, she indicated.

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Inflation Risks Are Back On The Radar

While inflation has eased from previous highs, several emerging risks are beginning to worry economists.

A recent analysis by CareEdge Ratings highlighted concerns around a potentially below-normal monsoon, rising fuel prices and the possibility that elevated wholesale inflation could increasingly spill over into consumer prices.

The agency noted that the current inflationary pressure is largely supply-driven rather than demand-led. However, persistent increases in energy costs could complicate the RBI's task over the coming months.

CareEdge estimates FY27 GDP growth at 6.7 per cent, assuming crude oil averages around $90 per barrel. However, if the conflict in West Asia drags on and oil prices move closer to $110 per barrel, growth could slow towards 6 per cent.

SBI Research has also projected a status quo on rates, arguing that policymakers are likely to remain data-dependent amid continuing inflation uncertainties and external volatility.

The report expects FY27 GDP growth at 6.6 per cent and FY26 growth around 7.5 per cent, while warning that consumer inflation could remain above 5 per cent for several quarters because of fuel costs and global supply shocks.

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Why The Housing Sector Wants Stability

For interest-rate sensitive sectors such as housing and real estate, policy stability remains the preferred outcome.

Atul Monga, CEO and Co-Founder of BASIC Home Loan, said inflation continues to be influenced primarily by supply-side factors including fuel prices, input costs and currency movements, making a balanced approach from the RBI likely.

"With inflationary pressures continuing to be driven largely by supply-side factors such as fuel prices, input costs and currency movements, we expect the MPC to adopt a balanced approach in its upcoming policy decision," he said.

According to Monga, stable borrowing costs are particularly important for first-time homebuyers in affordable and mid-income housing segments, where affordability remains a key concern.

"A stable policy environment, coupled with adequate liquidity, would support borrower confidence, improve credit flow and help sustain housing demand," he added.

Ramani Sastri, Chairman and Managing Director of Sterling Developers, echoed similar views, arguing that a predictable interest-rate environment could help maintain momentum in the property market.

"We definitely look forward to a supportive stance from the RBI in the upcoming monetary policy announcement as a stable interest-rate environment will play a crucial role in sustaining homebuyer confidence," he said.

Sastri added that policy stability would not only support demand but also improve developer confidence, facilitate project execution and enhance access to capital.

Markets Looking Beyond The Repo Rate

For investors, the actual rate decision may be less important than the central bank's future guidance.

Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said a pause is already largely factored into market expectations.

"We expect the RBI to maintain status quo on the repo rate in the upcoming MPC meeting," he said.

While acknowledging concerns around higher crude prices, fuel price revisions, rupee weakness and geopolitical tensions, Garg noted that much of the current inflationary pressure remains supply-driven.

"In such an environment, the RBI is likely to remain watchful rather than react with immediate policy tightening," he added.

According to Garg, investors will focus on the RBI's commentary regarding inflation, liquidity conditions, currency movements and global risks, all of which could influence expectations around future policy decisions.

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Could Rate Hikes Return To The Conversation?

Some market participants believe investors may be underestimating the risks that lie ahead.

Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner at Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP, argued that the MPC meeting should not be viewed as a routine event simply because rates are expected to remain unchanged.

"The RBI MPC is widely expected to hold the repo rate on June 5. But markets would be mistaken to treat this as a non-event. The real story is what the committee says, not what it does," he said.

Sawrikar pointed to rising wholesale inflation, rupee weakness and concerns around rainfall as factors complicating the policy landscape.

"The RBI is navigating a genuinely difficult environment," he said.

He also warned that if tensions in West Asia persist and energy prices remain elevated, the possibility of a rate increase later in FY27 may become more realistic than markets currently assume.

"A neutral stance today does not imply a neutral trajectory," Sawrikar said.

"If West Asia does not stabilise and energy prices remain elevated, a rate hike in H2 FY27 can no longer be dismissed as a tail risk, it is a scenario markets may not be fully pricing in."

With the policy meeting now underway, the consensus expectation remains that the RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged. Yet the bigger story may lie in the central bank's assessment of oil prices, inflation risks, growth prospects and global uncertainty.