India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessStock Markets Declined As Sensex Fell Marginally To Close At 76,994, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets Declined As Sensex Fell Marginally To Close At 76,994, Nifty Tests 24K

Indian equity markets are expected to remain cautious as renewed US-Iran tensions and a resulting rebound in crude oil prices continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 04:31 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices declined as the Sensex fell 12 points to close at 76,994 and the Nifty fell 24 points to close trade at 24,055 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like ITC, HCLTech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics and UltraCement.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.39 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services index declined 1.98 per cent and the Nifty IT index gained 0.98 per cent.

The Sensex fell 121.48 points to 76,835.79 and the NSE Nifty declined 52.6 points to 24,027.80 in early trade, with Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank among the major laggards.

Indian equity markets are expected to remain cautious as renewed US-Iran tensions and a resulting rebound in crude oil prices continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy tighter for longer are also weighing on risk appetite across emerging markets, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Strong GDP Growth Offers Some Support

Offsetting some of these external headwinds is the resilience of the domestic economy. India’s real GDP expanded 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, comfortably exceeding both the RBI’s 7 per cent projection and market expectations, Ponmudi said.

India’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience in the face of concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global uncertainty could weigh on domestic economic momentum.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian markets remained mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading lower, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted higher.

US markets ended lower on Monday.

FII Selling Adds To Pressure

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,985.88 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex declined 307.24 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 76,957.27. The Nifty dropped 95.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,080.40.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Stock Markets Declined As Sensex Fell Marginally To Close At 76,994, Nifty Tests 24K
Stock Markets Declined As Sensex Fell Marginally To Close At 76,994, Nifty Tests 24K
Business
OPINION | India's Crypto Investors Are Done Chasing The Next Big Token
OPINION | India's Crypto Investors Are Done Chasing The Next Big Token
Business
LPG Price Hike: Household Users Need Not Worry As Rates Hold Steady. Check City-Wise Commercial Price
LPG Price Hike: Household Users Need Not Worry As Rates Hold Steady
Business
IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Tank As Jet Fuel Costs Jump 5.46%
IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Tank As Jet Fuel Costs Jump 5.46%
Advertisement

Videos

Trishuli Flood: Massive devastation leaves homes, shops and roads buried under mud and debris
SCO Summit: PM Modi delivers strong message against terror ecosystem, says no room for double standards
Politics: SP Leader’s ‘Dog With Bell’ Remark Sparks Controversy Ahead of 2027 UP Elections
Rahul Gandhi FIR Row: Congress Hits Streets in Chandigarh, BJP Launches Counterattack
SCO Summit: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping in Bishkek Ahead of Address, Signals for BRICS Visit to India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget