Stock Markets Declined As Sensex Fell Marginally To Close At 76,994, Nifty Tests 24K

The Indian benchmark indices declined as the Sensex fell 12 points to close at 76,994 and the Nifty fell 24 points to close trade at 24,055 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like ITC, HCLTech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics and UltraCement.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.39 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services index declined 1.98 per cent and the Nifty IT index gained 0.98 per cent.

The Sensex fell 121.48 points to 76,835.79 and the NSE Nifty declined 52.6 points to 24,027.80 in early trade, with Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank among the major laggards.