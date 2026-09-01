Stock Markets Declined As Sensex Fell Marginally To Close At 76,994, Nifty Tests 24K

The Indian benchmark indices declined as the Sensex fell 12 points to close at 76,994 and the Nifty fell 24 points to close trade at 24,055 at 3:30 PM.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like ITC, HCLTech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics and UltraCement.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.39 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services index declined 1.98 per cent and the Nifty IT index gained 0.98 per cent.
The Sensex fell 121.48 points to 76,835.79 and the NSE Nifty declined 52.6 points to 24,027.80 in early trade, with Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank among the major laggards.
Indian equity markets are expected to remain cautious as renewed US-Iran tensions and a resulting rebound in crude oil prices continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy tighter for longer are also weighing on risk appetite across emerging markets, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
Strong GDP Growth Offers Some Support
Offsetting some of these external headwinds is the resilience of the domestic economy. India’s real GDP expanded 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, comfortably exceeding both the RBI’s 7 per cent projection and market expectations, Ponmudi said.
India’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience in the face of concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global uncertainty could weigh on domestic economic momentum.
Asian Markets Trade Mixed
Asian markets remained mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading lower, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted higher.
US markets ended lower on Monday.
FII Selling Adds To Pressure
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,985.88 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
On Monday, the Sensex declined 307.24 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 76,957.27. The Nifty dropped 95.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,080.40.