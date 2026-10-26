New Driving Licence Rules Proposed: Free Aadhaar-Based Services, 75% Pass Mark, QR Code Card

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Driving licence updates, name changes proposed free of charge.

Licensing authorities must approve applications within fifteen days.

Safe driving tutorial passing score increases to seventy-five percent.

Updating the address on a driving licence, or correcting a name, could soon cost nothing at all. A draft notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes scrapping fees for a string of licence-related services, while also making the safe-driving tutorial tougher to pass and introducing separate licence cards for Indian and foreign nationals.

The proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, were published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on October 21. The draft is not yet final, and the amended rules would come into force on the date of their final publication.

Licence updates free, MoRTH draft sets 15-day approval limit

The draft proposes that no fee be charged for services availed of through online Aadhaar authentication. It also seeks to remove the existing Rs 200 fee for changing a name or other particulars recorded on a licence, and would make applications to change an address or update a mobile number or email ID free.

The fee for a change of residence under Rule 81 would be removed as well. At present, the charge is half the fee specified at serial number 4, with an additional late fee of Rs 300 for motorcycles or Rs 500 for other vehicles if the no-objection certificate is delayed.

Applicants would also get firmer timelines. Under the draft, licensing authorities would have to approve or reject applications to change licence particulars within 15 days, and record written reasons for any rejection. An address-change application left undecided for 30 days would be treated as approved.

A new Form 2A would bring several applications under one form: adding a vehicle class, renewing a licence, obtaining a duplicate, changing a name or address, and updating other particulars. Relevant details would be retrieved automatically from the SARATHI portal wherever available.

Surrendering a vehicle class permanently would come with a condition. The class would have to be deleted from the licence within seven days of the application, after which the holder would be barred from obtaining a learner's or driving licence for that class for one year.

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Safe-driving tutorial: 75% needed to qualify, up from 60%

Amendments to Rule 11 would require the safe-driving tutorial to last at least 30 minutes. The time limit in sub-rule (1) would rise from seven days to 15 days, while the qualifying mark under sub-rule (4) would go up from 60% to 75%.

The medical self-declaration would be widened to cover allergic reactions to medication, medical or surgical implants and other health-related details. According to the draft, this information would be used only if the licence holder is hospitalised after a road accident.

Under the proposed provisions, applicants who report epilepsy or a seizure disorder and answer "Yes" to any follow-up question on recent seizures or anti-epileptic medication would not be medically cleared.

New licence card: QR code, blood group and organ donor status

Every licence issued or renewed would be a laminated or PVC card in Form 7, with "separate formats for driving licences issued or renewed for Indian nationals and foreign nationals, respectively", the draft says. Licences for Indian nationals would use an orange-and-green colour scheme, while those for foreign nationals would carry shades of blue and green.

The front of the card would show the holder's blood group, organ donor status, nationality, mobile number and emergency contact number. A QR code on the reverse would hold details such as medical conditions or allergies, medications or implants, and the name and number of an emergency contact. The draft also proposes making it mandatory to disclose blood group, mobile number and emergency contact number in the application form.

Aadhaar, PAN, passport: documents accepted under revised Rule 4

The draft would replace Rule 4 with separate lists of accepted documents for proof of address, age and identity.

Address: Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, e-ration card, service photo ID, pensioner or freedom fighter ID, and electricity or household gas bills issued within the preceding three months. Foreign nationals would also have to show proof of their legal presence in India.

Age: a passport, a marksheet or certificate from a recognised board, university or institute, or a birth certificate.

Identity: Aadhaar, a valid Indian passport, an e-ration card or PAN.

State governments would be allowed to prescribe additional documents for proof of address and age.

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Draft open for comment: MoRTH to consider objections after 30 days

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions on the draft amendments, which will be considered after 30 days from the date on which copies of the notification are made available to the public. Comments can be sent to the Additional Secretary (MVL, Transport & Road Safety) at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, or emailed to comments-morth@gov.in.