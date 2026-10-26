Gold and silver prices recovered on Monday as investors bought the precious metals after last week's sharp sell-off. Gold futures climbed 0.6%, and silver opened Rs 538 higher.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 26): Metals Climb But Gold Near 3-Month Low, Check Latest Rates In India
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 26, as the metals attempted a recovery after last week's sell-off. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices recovered modestly after last week's sell-off.
- Gold remained near three-month low despite Monday's modest rebound.
- Technical indicators suggest broader bearish trend for both metals persists.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices recovered on Monday as investors bought the precious metals after last week's sharp sell-off. However, gold remained near a three-month low, while technical indicators suggested that the broader bearish trend was yet to ease.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures opened Rs 277 higher at Rs 1,42,301 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,024. Prices climbed 0.6 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,42,888 at 11:50 am. The contract was last trading at Rs 1,42,500, up Rs 476, or 0.34 per cent.
December silver futures opened Rs 538 higher at Rs 1,96,257 per kg, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,95,719. The contract touched Rs 1,97,186 during the session before slipping to Rs 1,95,572, down Rs 147, or 0.08 per cent.
Gold futures fell nearly 4 per cent last week, closing near Rs 1.42 lakh per 10 grams. Monday's recovery has been relatively modest, with the December contract trading below key resistance levels.
Experts have placed immediate resistance in the Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 range, followed by Rs 1,45,300-Rs 1,46,000. Support is seen at Rs 1,40,000-Rs 1,41,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 33 indicates that gold is approaching oversold territory. Meanwhile, a widening negative histogram on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that selling pressure persists. A sustained move above Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 could help stabilise prices.
Silver's rebound from oversold levels has been sharper than gold's, but technical signals remain weak.
The immediate resistance zone for MCX silver stands at Rs 2,00,000-Rs 2,02,000 per kg, with the next hurdle at Rs 2,06,000-Rs 2,08,000. Support is placed at Rs 1,92,000-Rs 1,94,000, followed by Rs 1,83,000-Rs 1,85,000.
Friday's long lower shadow near Rs 1,92,000 suggests that prices may be attempting to establish a base. However, the RSI near 25 signals deeply oversold conditions, while the MACD remains below its signal line, pointing to continued bearish momentum.
In international markets, COMEX gold futures opened at $4,012.20 per ounce, against the previous close of $4,007.90. The metal had touched $5,586.20 earlier this year.
COMEX silver futures opened at $54.29 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $53.94. Silver had reached $121.79 earlier this year.
While Monday's session brought some relief to bullion investors, the ability of both metals to sustain their recovery will depend on how they perform around key technical levels.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 26
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,290
22 Karat- 13,100
18 Karat- 10,721
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,275
22 Karat- 13,085
18 Karat- 10,705
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,275
22 Karat- 13,085
18 Karat- 10,706
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,275
22 Karat- 13,085
18 Karat- 10,706
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,275
22 Karat- 13,085
18 Karat- 10,706
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,275
22 Karat- 13,085
18 Karat- 10,706
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,275
|13,085
|10,706
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,280
|13,090
|10,711
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,280
|13,090
|10,711
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,290
|13,100
|10,721
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,275
|13,085
|10,705
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,275
|13,085
|10,706
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,275
|13,085
|10,706
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,290
|13,100
|10,721
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,275
|13,085
|10,705
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,275
|13,085
|10,706
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,275
|13,085
|10,706
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,280
|13,090
|10,711
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 26
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|220
|220,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold and silver prices perform on Monday?
What are the immediate resistance levels for MCX gold futures?
Experts have placed immediate resistance for gold futures in the Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 range. A sustained move above this range could help stabilize prices.
What do technical indicators suggest about silver's current trend?
Despite a sharper rebound, silver's technical signals remain weak. The RSI near 25 signals deeply oversold conditions, and the MACD points to continued bearish momentum.
What was the opening price for COMEX gold futures on Monday?
COMEX gold futures opened at $4,012.20 per ounce on Monday. This was slightly higher than the previous close of $4,007.90.
What was the price of 24 karat gold per gram in Delhi on October 26?
On October 26, the price of 24 karat gold in Delhi was Rs 14,290 per gram. This information is based on the provided city-wise rates.