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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 26): Metals Climb But Gold Near 3-Month Low, Check Latest Rates In India

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 26): Metals Climb But Gold Near 3-Month Low, Check Latest Rates In India

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 26, as the metals attempted a recovery after last week's sell-off. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices recovered modestly after last week's sell-off.
  • Gold remained near three-month low despite Monday's modest rebound.
  • Technical indicators suggest broader bearish trend for both metals persists.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices recovered on Monday as investors bought the precious metals after last week's sharp sell-off. However, gold remained near a three-month low, while technical indicators suggested that the broader bearish trend was yet to ease.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures opened Rs 277 higher at Rs 1,42,301 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,024. Prices climbed 0.6 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,42,888 at 11:50 am. The contract was last trading at Rs 1,42,500, up Rs 476, or 0.34 per cent.

December silver futures opened Rs 538 higher at Rs 1,96,257 per kg, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,95,719. The contract touched Rs 1,97,186 during the session before slipping to Rs 1,95,572, down Rs 147, or 0.08 per cent.

Gold futures fell nearly 4 per cent last week, closing near Rs 1.42 lakh per 10 grams. Monday's recovery has been relatively modest, with the December contract trading below key resistance levels.

Experts have placed immediate resistance in the Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 range, followed by Rs 1,45,300-Rs 1,46,000. Support is seen at Rs 1,40,000-Rs 1,41,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 33 indicates that gold is approaching oversold territory. Meanwhile, a widening negative histogram on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that selling pressure persists. A sustained move above Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 could help stabilise prices.

Silver's rebound from oversold levels has been sharper than gold's, but technical signals remain weak.

The immediate resistance zone for MCX silver stands at Rs 2,00,000-Rs 2,02,000 per kg, with the next hurdle at Rs 2,06,000-Rs 2,08,000. Support is placed at Rs 1,92,000-Rs 1,94,000, followed by Rs 1,83,000-Rs 1,85,000.

Friday's long lower shadow near Rs 1,92,000 suggests that prices may be attempting to establish a base. However, the RSI near 25 signals deeply oversold conditions, while the MACD remains below its signal line, pointing to continued bearish momentum.

In international markets, COMEX gold futures opened at $4,012.20 per ounce, against the previous close of $4,007.90. The metal had touched $5,586.20 earlier this year.

COMEX silver futures opened at $54.29 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $53.94. Silver had reached $121.79 earlier this year.

While Monday's session brought some relief to bullion investors, the ability of both metals to sustain their recovery will depend on how they perform around key technical levels.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 26

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,290

22 Karat- 13,100

18 Karat- 10,721

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,705

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,275 13,085 10,706
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,280 13,090 10,711
Gold Rate in Indore 14,280 13,090 10,711
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,290 13,100 10,721
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,275 13,085 10,705
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,275 13,085 10,706
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,275 13,085 10,706
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,290 13,100 10,721
Gold Rate in Salem 14,275 13,085 10,705
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,275 13,085 10,706
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,275 13,085 10,706
Gold Rate in Patna 14,280 13,090 10,711

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 26

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Indore 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Salem 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Patna 220 220,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform on Monday?

Gold and silver prices recovered on Monday as investors bought the precious metals after last week's sharp sell-off. Gold futures climbed 0.6%, and silver opened Rs 538 higher.

What are the immediate resistance levels for MCX gold futures?

Experts have placed immediate resistance for gold futures in the Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 range. A sustained move above this range could help stabilize prices.

What do technical indicators suggest about silver's current trend?

Despite a sharper rebound, silver's technical signals remain weak. The RSI near 25 signals deeply oversold conditions, and the MACD points to continued bearish momentum.

What was the opening price for COMEX gold futures on Monday?

COMEX gold futures opened at $4,012.20 per ounce on Monday. This was slightly higher than the previous close of $4,007.90.

What was the price of 24 karat gold per gram in Delhi on October 26?

On October 26, the price of 24 karat gold in Delhi was Rs 14,290 per gram. This information is based on the provided city-wise rates.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 26 2026
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