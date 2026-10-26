Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices recovered modestly after last week's sell-off.

Gold remained near three-month low despite Monday's modest rebound.

Technical indicators suggest broader bearish trend for both metals persists.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices recovered on Monday as investors bought the precious metals after last week's sharp sell-off. However, gold remained near a three-month low, while technical indicators suggested that the broader bearish trend was yet to ease.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures opened Rs 277 higher at Rs 1,42,301 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,024. Prices climbed 0.6 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,42,888 at 11:50 am. The contract was last trading at Rs 1,42,500, up Rs 476, or 0.34 per cent.

December silver futures opened Rs 538 higher at Rs 1,96,257 per kg, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,95,719. The contract touched Rs 1,97,186 during the session before slipping to Rs 1,95,572, down Rs 147, or 0.08 per cent.

Gold futures fell nearly 4 per cent last week, closing near Rs 1.42 lakh per 10 grams. Monday's recovery has been relatively modest, with the December contract trading below key resistance levels.

Experts have placed immediate resistance in the Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 range, followed by Rs 1,45,300-Rs 1,46,000. Support is seen at Rs 1,40,000-Rs 1,41,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 33 indicates that gold is approaching oversold territory. Meanwhile, a widening negative histogram on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that selling pressure persists. A sustained move above Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 could help stabilise prices.

Silver's rebound from oversold levels has been sharper than gold's, but technical signals remain weak.

The immediate resistance zone for MCX silver stands at Rs 2,00,000-Rs 2,02,000 per kg, with the next hurdle at Rs 2,06,000-Rs 2,08,000. Support is placed at Rs 1,92,000-Rs 1,94,000, followed by Rs 1,83,000-Rs 1,85,000.

Friday's long lower shadow near Rs 1,92,000 suggests that prices may be attempting to establish a base. However, the RSI near 25 signals deeply oversold conditions, while the MACD remains below its signal line, pointing to continued bearish momentum.

In international markets, COMEX gold futures opened at $4,012.20 per ounce, against the previous close of $4,007.90. The metal had touched $5,586.20 earlier this year.

COMEX silver futures opened at $54.29 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $53.94. Silver had reached $121.79 earlier this year.

While Monday's session brought some relief to bullion investors, the ability of both metals to sustain their recovery will depend on how they perform around key technical levels.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 26

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,290

22 Karat- 13,100

18 Karat- 10,721

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,705

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,275

22 Karat- 13,085

18 Karat- 10,706

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities