Dalal Street Dips As Sensex Falls Marginally To Close Ar 77,896, Nifty Tests 24K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock indices dipped slightly, Sensex closed at 77,896.

Asian markets climbed, Nikkei 225 surpassed 62,000.

US equities hit new records amid AI optimism.

The Indian benchmark indices declined marginally on Thursday as the Sensex fell 61 points to settle at 77,896 and the Nifty declined 19 points to close trade at 24,311 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex started the session near 78k, jumping more than 70 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 24,400, rising nearly 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian markets traded largely higher on Thursday, extending the global equity rally as investors tracked record gains on Wall Street and monitored developments surrounding US-Iran tensions.

Nikkei Surges Past 62,000 After Holiday Break

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared more than 5 per cent and crossed the 62,000 mark for the first time after trading resumed following an extended holiday break.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also traded firmly higher, while China’s CSI 300 remained largely flat during the session.

The gains followed another strong overnight performance in US markets.

Wall Street Hits Fresh Record Highs

US equities continued their upward momentum on Wednesday, led by technology and growth stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaled fresh record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended sharply higher.

Investor sentiment remained supported by continued optimism around artificial intelligence-linked companies and easing fears of a prolonged conflict in West Asia.

Oil Prices Rise Again Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Despite the broader market optimism, geopolitical concerns continued to keep investors cautious.

Crude oil prices edged higher after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of intensified military action if a peace agreement was not reached.

The comments revived concerns over the stability of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Brent crude futures rose around 0.56 per cent to trade near $101.84 per barrel during Asian trading hours.

Gold, Silver Advance On Safe-Haven Demand

Precious metals also gained ground as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold futures climbed 0.72 per cent, while silver futures advanced 1.82 per cent in early trade.

AI Valuation Concerns Continue To Worry Analysts

Market experts warned that rising concentration in artificial intelligence-linked stocks remains a key global risk.

According to analysts, valuations across the AI segment have become increasingly stretched, raising concerns over the possibility of a sharp correction if investor sentiment weakens.

They also cautioned that any slowdown in the global AI rally could impact foreign portfolio investment flows into emerging markets, including India.

Indian Markets Ended Previous Session Sharply Higher

Indian benchmark indices had closed strongly higher in the previous session after comments from Trump signalling progress in negotiations with Iran improved investor sentiment.

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The BSE Sensex surged 940.73 points, or 1.22 per cent, on Wednesday, while investor wealth increased by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore as softer crude oil prices boosted market confidence.

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Reports that the US had paused “Project Freedom”, the naval mission aimed at escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, also fuelled hopes of possible de-escalation in the region.