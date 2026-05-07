Can IPOs Make You Quick Money? What Investors Should Know Before Applying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consider IPOs with strong fundamentals, steady growth, and QIB demand.

IPOs, or Initial Public Offerings, are often marketed as opportunities for easy money. Listing gains can give early investors double-digit returns overnight. So should you apply or wait? The answer depends on what you're buying into.

What is an IPO?

An IPO is the process through which a private company sells its shares to the public for the first time and gets listed on stock exchanges like the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. Companies launch IPOs to raise capital for expansion, debt repayment, or business growth. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates this process to ensure transparency and investor protection.

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Steps of Application

The process is more straightforward than it sounds, here's how it works.

Step 1 - You read the prospectus, a document containing all details such as price band, lot size, opening and closing dates, and business information about the company that announces its IPO.

Step 2 - You need a PAN card, a demat account to hold shares, a trading account and a bank account linked with UPI/ASBA.

Step 3 - You can apply for the IPO through a broker app or bank portal by selecting a lot size and the bid price (within the price band) or “cut-off price” for retail investors.

Step 4 - Money is not immediately deducted. Under the ASBA/UPI system, the amount is only blocked in the bank account.

Step 5 - After the IPO closes, applications are checked, and shares are allotted based on demand. If the IPO is oversubscribed, allotment may happen through a lottery-like system for retail investors.

Step 6 - If shares are allotted, the blocked amount is deducted, and shares are credited to the demat account. If not allotted, the blocked amount is released.

Step 7 - Finally, the company gets listed on stock exchanges, and investors can sell or hold the shares like normal stocks.

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Should you apply for an IPO?

Applying for an IPO can make sense when the company has strong fundamentals such as steady revenue growth, profits, low debt, and a clear business model. Make sure the IPO is not more expensive than similar listed companies. Another positive signal is strong demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) like mutual funds and insurance companies, as institutional participation often reflects confidence in the company’s prospects.

You may skip an IPO if the price band appears overvalued relative to the company’s earnings or industry peers. Weak financials, inconsistent profits, heavy debt, or unclear growth plans are also warning signs. Caution is especially needed when the IPO is mainly an “Offer for Sale” (OFS), where existing promoters are selling their stake without much fresh capital going into the company itself, making it look more like an exit opportunity for insiders rather than a growth-focused fundraising exercise.

When in doubt, the prospectus and QIB subscription data are your two most reliable signals. However, any investment in the stock market required extensive research. Therefore, always complete your due diligence before you invest any funds in the market and seek a professional opinion to further strengthen your understanding.