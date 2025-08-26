Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSensex, Nifty Open Trading In Red As India Braces For 25% Secondary Tariffs From US

Sensex, Nifty Open Trading In Red As India Braces For 25% Secondary Tariffs From US

The US confirmed a 25% additional tariff on imports from India, effective from 12:01 AM EST on August 27, according to the Department of Homeland Security via US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian markets opened trading today among heavy volatility. The BSE Sensex began the session under 81,500, falling over 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 took a hit of more than 50 points and tested 24,900, as of 9:15 AM. 

On the 30-share Sensex, HUL, Infosys, and TCS opened the day as only exceptions in green. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, and PowerGrid began trading among the laggards.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 dipped 1.19 per cent. Sectorally, the Healthcare Index tanked 1.46 per cent, followed by the Pharma index which bled 1.42 per cent.

Markets remained anxious on Tuesday morning as the US confirmed the implementation of secondary tariffs on India. The GIFT Nifty slipped 29 points and stood just above 24,900, around 8:39 AM. In the pre-open session, the Sensex plunged more than 300 points to breach 81,300, while the Nifty fell over 70 points to stand at 24,889.

US’ Secondary Tariffs On India

The United States confirmed a 25 per cent additional tariff on imports from India, effective from 12:01 AM EST on August 27, according to a notification by the Department of Homeland Security via US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The levy, authorised under Executive Order 14329 signed by President Donald Trump on August 6, will impact a broad range of goods listed in the official annex. It will apply not only to new consignments but also to shipments cleared from bonded warehouses after the effective date.

Officials indicated the move aligns with Washington’s strategy to step up economic pressure on Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

How Did Markets Behave On August 25?

Indian equities started the week on a positive note as the Sensex jumped 329 points on Monday, supported by strong buying in IT and auto stocks alongside upbeat global cues. The Sensex ended at 81,635.91, up 0.40 per cent, after touching an intraday high of 81,799.06. Meanwhile, Nifty closed at 24,967.75, gaining 97.65 points or 0.39 per cent.

Investor sentiment improved after comments from the US Federal Reserve hinted at a potential rate cut in September, triggering optimism across global markets. Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services said the IT index outperformed due to “favourable global sentiment.”

Asian markets also ended higher, with gains in Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, though European markets traded in the red. US stocks had closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq rising nearly 1.9 per cent each.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty US India Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
Entertainment
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
India
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget