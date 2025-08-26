US Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Goods From Tomorrow

The United States has formally announced a 25 per cent additional tariff on imports from India, with the new levy coming into force at 12:01 a.m. EST on August 27. The measure, authorised under Executive Order 14329 signed by President Donald Trump on August 6, was detailed in a public notice issued by the Department of Homeland Security through U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to the notification, the duties will cover a wide range of goods listed in the annex, and will apply both to consignments freshly entered for consumption and to shipments withdrawn from bonded warehouses after the deadline, as reported by India Today. Officials described the move as part of Washington’s broader strategy to increase economic pressure on Russia amid its continuing war in Ukraine.

The Trump administration has repeatedly argued that large-scale purchases of Russian crude oil have helped Moscow blunt the impact of Western sanctions, reported First Post.

Trump Claims To Have To Ended India-Pakistan War

In a striking aside, Trump also credited his trade policies with preventing several major international conflicts. He went so far as to claim that US economic pressure had halted a potential nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan during a period of heightened tension. Without naming which side suffered losses, Trump said seven jets were downed during that episode, but that his ultimatum on trade compelled both nations to de-escalate.

The President further maintained that at least four of the seven conflicts he claims to have “stopped” during his tenure were resolved without military force, relying instead on tariffs and sanctions as leverage. "I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us'. They all gave up.." Trump said, as per PTI.