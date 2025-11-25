Dalal Street Tumbles In Closing, Sensex Over 300 Points Down, Nifty Below 25,900

The Indian stock market ended Tuesday's session in the red, with both benchmarks registering losses in the session. The BSE Sensex settled the day below 84,600, clocking a fall of more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed the session at 25,861, tumbling almost 100 points.

Notably, the indices stepped into today's session with a hint of unease, signalling a day that could swing either way for traders and long-term investors alike. The Sensex opened near 84,800, slipping 81 points in early moves, while the Nifty began the morning below 25,950, down close to 20 points by 9:15 AM. In contrast, the GIFT Nifty hinted that optimism wasn’t entirely off the table, pointing to the possibility of a more constructive day for equities.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued trimming exposure to Indian equities, selling shares worth Rs 4,171.75 crore on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, countered the exodus with net purchases of Rs 4,512.87 crore, once again stepping in as stabilisers at a time of mixed global sentiment.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the Nifty’s attempt to push past its September 2024 peak and notch fresh records is being challenged by renewed foreign selling pressure.

Across Asia, sentiment was broadly upbeat on Tuesday. Overnight, US markets ended sharply higher, providing some external lift.

A Look Back at Monday’s Slide

Monday’s session had offered promise for most of the day before the market lost direction late in the afternoon. The Sensex closed 331.21 points lower, or 0.39 per cent, ending just below the 85,000 mark at 84,900.71. The Nifty also slipped, falling 108.65 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 25,959.50.