Tech major Apple Inc recently laid off dozens of employees across its global sales teams, media reports said. According to a report by Bloomberg, employees were informed about the layoffs over the past 15 days, marking one of the company’s most extensive workforce reductions in recent years.

While not a sweeping restructuring by industry standards, the move is significant for Apple, which rarely turns to layoffs as a tool for reorganisation.

The cuts target key parts of Apple’s sales operations, the teams responsible for building relationships with businesses, educational institutions, and government departments. The shake-up comes as Apple seeks to streamline and refine its strategy for reaching major customers, even as the company continues to enjoy soaring revenues.

Who Was Affected?

The layoffs hit a variety of roles, some more heavily than others. Positions impacted include:

Account managers working with large businesses, schools, and government agencies.

Staff members at Apple’s briefing centres, where high-value clients receive in-depth product demonstrations.

Even senior managers with two to three decades of experience at Apple were not exempt from the layoffs. One of the hardest-hit groups was Apple’s government sales team, which works closely with agencies such as the US Defence Department and the Justice Department. The team had already been grappling with hurdles stemming from a 43-day US government shutdown and subsequent spending reductions.

Apple confirmed the reorganisation on Monday but did not disclose how many employees were affected. A spokesperson told Bloomberg, “To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles. We are continuing to hire, and those employees can apply for new roles.”

Leadership Shift Behind the Scenes

Apple’s sales organisation, which reports directly to CEO Tim Cook, is overseen by Vice President Mike Fenger. Earlier this year, Fenger’s deputy, Vivek Thakkar, took on additional responsibilities and now leads all enterprise and education sales. Industry watchers see the new leadership structure as a signal of Apple’s attempts to align its sales strategy with evolving customer behaviour, including the rapid digital transition seen across workplaces and classrooms.

What Happens Next for Affected Staff

Employees who have lost their roles have until 20 January to secure a new position within Apple. Vacancies have been posted on the company’s job portal, and those unable to find a suitable fit will receive a severance package.

The layoffs took many by surprise, particularly given Apple’s strong financial performance. The company expects nearly $140 billion in revenue for the December quarter, a figure that would mark a historic high. Apple is also gearing up to launch a new low-end laptop early next year, which analysts believe could help deepen its footprint across business and educational markets.

Earlier this year, the company eliminated around 20 sales roles in Australia and New Zealand as part of a smaller restructuring effort. The latest cuts suggest a more coordinated global adjustment.

Why Apple Is Trimming Roles

Internally, some employees believe the cuts are linked to Apple’s growing reliance on external resellers, often referred to as the “channel.” Many organisations prefer purchasing products through these third-party distributors, which offer broader logistical support and flexible procurement processes. Shifting more sales activity to resellers reduces Apple’s staffing costs and allows the company to focus its internal teams on strategic accounts.

Unlike many of its tech peers, Apple has consistently avoided large-scale layoffs. Tim Cook has previously described job cuts as a “last resort” and has been careful to avoid triggering mandatory legal notifications in the US that accompany mass workforce reductions.

A Wider Trend in Big Tech

While Apple’s move is modest by industry standards, it comes against the backdrop of widespread layoffs in the tech sector. Amazon recently announced plans to cut more than 14,000 jobs, while Meta has shed hundreds of roles within its AI division.