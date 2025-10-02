Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SEBI Launches Investor-Friendly Features: Verify UPI IDs And Bank Accounts Before Payments

SEBI Launches Investor-Friendly Features: Verify UPI IDs And Bank Accounts Before Payments

The regulator has introduced "SEBI Check", a tool enabling investors to independently verify bank account details and UPI IDs of registered intermediaries.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday rolled out two key initiatives, validated UPI Handles and 'SEBI Check', aimed to strengthen the payment security for investors and prevent fraudulent fund collections by unregistered entities.

The new facility, developed in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), will allow UPI IDs of Sebi-registered investor-facing intermediaries to carry the exclusive "@valid" handle with category-specific suffixes such as '.brk' for brokers and '.mf' for mutual funds.

The move will help investors easily identify legitimate intermediaries.

Major brokers covering over 90 per cent of investors, along with all mutual funds have already adopted the "@valid" UPI handle, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

The feature, available as an additional payment option for investors, will coexist with existing modes like NEFT, RTGS and IMPS, giving investors flexibility in choosing their preferred transaction channel.

Payments made through these handles will display a distinctive "thumbs-up inside a green triangle" icon, confirming transaction authenticity. A specially designed QR code with the same symbol will also ensure convenient and error-free transactions.

In its absence, investors will be alerted that the entity may not be registered with Sebi.

Also, the regulator has introduced "SEBI Check", a tool enabling investors to independently verify bank account details and UPI IDs of registered intermediaries.

This can be done through the Sebi Check platform, its Saarthi app, or the Sebi portal, using either the @valid UPI ID or account number and IFSC code of the intermediary.

"These initiatives provide assured security, prevent fraud and enhance transparency in investor payments," Sebi said, urging investors to actively use the @valid handle and verify details before transferring funds.

Sebi stressed that the rollout of these initiatives underscores the regulator's continued commitment to safeguard investors, uphold market integrity and build robust digital trust in India's securities market ecosystem. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Bank Account Digital Payment SEBI UPI
