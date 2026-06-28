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English NewsBusinessSagar Adani Pushes Faster Electrification, Says Storage Key To Clean Energy

Sagar Adani Pushes Faster Electrification, Says Storage Key To Clean Energy

Sagar Adani urged faster electrification and greater investment in renewable energy and storage, saying they are key to energy security and growth.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sagar Adani advocated electrification, renewables, storage for energy security.
  • Adani Green aims 50 GW renewables with storage by 2030.
  • Rising demand necessitates faster clean energy, modern grid deployment.

Accelerating electrification backed by renewable energy and large-scale storage will be essential to strengthening energy security, lowering costs and supporting economic growth, Adani Green Energy Executive Director Sagar Adani said during London Climate Action Week. Speaking at the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue in London, Adani argued that countries seeking greater energy independence must prioritise clean electricity alongside investments in storage infrastructure. The event brought together policymakers, investors and industry leaders to discuss the policy and financing needed to speed up the global energy transition.

Electrification In Focus

Addressing delegates at the Science Museum in London, Adani said electrification had become one of the most effective ways to address the intertwined challenges of energy security, affordability and sustainability.

He said renewable energy would deliver reliable, round-the-clock electricity only when paired with storage technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs). According to Adani, the company is integrating renewable generation with large-scale storage as part of its plan to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 50 GW by 2030, anchored by its Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat.

The dialogue, organised in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC), examined how governments and businesses can accelerate investment in renewable energy, storage and electricity networks.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Moves Closer To Diamond Mining As NCL Approves Key Drilling Phase At Baloda-Belmundi

Investment And Policy Priorities

Participants at the event said rising electricity demand, driven by artificial intelligence, data centres, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure, would require faster deployment of clean energy and modern grid systems.

Energy Transitions Commission Co-chair Lord Adair Turner said clean electrification remained the single most important step towards reducing emissions, noting that advances in technology were making electrification viable across a growing number of industrial sectors.

Nigel Topping, Chair of the UK Climate Change Committee, said while investment in low-carbon power generation was increasing, greater economic and climate benefits would come from replacing fossil fuels across transport, buildings and industry with clean electricity.

The discussions concluded that long-term policy certainty, sustained investment and expanded transmission infrastructure would be critical to meeting future electricity demand while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The event followed Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's announcement earlier this week that the conglomerate plans to develop up to 10 GW of nuclear power capacity as part of its broader clean energy strategy.

Also Read: Trump Keen To Visit India, Trade Deal Nearing Finish Line: US Envoy Sergio Gor

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About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renewable Energy Adani Green Energy Sagar Adani London Climate Action Week
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