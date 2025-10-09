Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Dips Near Record Low Amid US Dollar Strength And Trade Tensions

Rupee Dips Near Record Low Amid US Dollar Strength And Trade Tensions

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is trading in a tight range as absence of economic data from US amid the government shutdown may also lead to consolidation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The rupee traded with a slight negative bias and hovered near its all-time low levels before settling for the day at 88.79 against the US dollar, lower by 4 paise on Thursday, as strong greenback demand and ongoing trade tensions between India and the US weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is trading in a tight range as absence of economic data from US amid the government shutdown may also lead to consolidation.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.76 against the greenback and fell to an intraday low of 88.79 and a high of 88.74. It finally closed the day at 88.79 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a decline of 4 paise over its previous close.

On September 30, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of 88.80 against the US dollar.

"Strong US dollar and importer demand weighed on the rupee. However, strength in the domestic markets and overnight decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. Reports of RBI intervention too supported the local unit," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Currency and commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Choudhary further noted that the rupee is likely to trade with a slight positive bias on positive domestic markets and rising odds of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve amid the US government shutdown.

"However, a firm greenback and ongoing trade tensions between India and the US may cap sharp upside. Absence of economic data from US amid the government shutdown may also lead to slight consolidation as rupee hovers near all-time lows," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 98.92.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.20 per cent at USD 66.12 per barrel in futures trading.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex jumped 398.44 points to settle at 82,172.10, while the Nifty climbed 135.65 points to 25,181.80.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors on Wednesday bought equities worth Rs 81.21 crore, according to exchange data. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar INR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget