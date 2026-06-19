Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reliance AGM to reveal strategic updates and growth roadmap.

Jio IPO timeline, AI investments, and initiatives are anticipated.

Retail growth strategy and green energy project progress expected.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is set to take centre stage on Friday as the conglomerate holds its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), an event that investors are expected to watch closely for clues on the company’s next phase of growth.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 2 PM, comes at a crucial juncture for Reliance, with expectations building around the long-awaited Jio IPO, the group’s artificial intelligence ambitions, green energy projects and future growth roadmap.

Where And How To Watch The Reliance AGM

Shareholders and market watchers can watch the AGM live from 2 PM through Reliance Industries’ dedicated event platform. The proceedings will also be streamed across the company’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and X.

While annual shareholder meetings often review past performance, Reliance’s AGMs have historically served as a launchpad for major strategic announcements, from Jio’s telecom expansion to the company’s renewable energy push.

This year is unlikely to be any different.

Will Mukesh Ambani Finally Reveal A Jio IPO Timeline?

Perhaps the biggest question heading into the AGM revolves around Reliance Jio.

Reliance had earlier indicated that Jio could be listed by the first half of 2026, a timeline that effectively ends on June 30. As a result, investors are keenly awaiting any update on the company’s IPO plans.

According to Reuters, Reliance Jio Infocomm’s public offering could be worth as much as $4 billion, potentially making it India’s largest-ever IPO.

Reports have also suggested that the telecom giant is preparing to file draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), intensifying speculation that a formal timeline could emerge sooner rather than later.

For investors, any clarity on the listing schedule is likely to be among the most closely watched announcements of the day.

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AI And Data Centres Move Into The Spotlight

While telecom transformed Reliance over the past decade, artificial intelligence is increasingly being viewed as the company’s next major growth engine.

Over the last year, Reliance has steadily expanded its digital infrastructure footprint, invested in data centres and forged partnerships with global technology players.

One project that has attracted significant attention is the recently announced 168 MW data centre development in Jamnagar alongside Meta.

Investors are expected to look for updates on AI-driven services, cloud infrastructure, enterprise technology solutions and potential partnerships that could strengthen Reliance’s ecosystem across telecom, retail and digital services.

Can Reliance Retail Sustain Its Growth Momentum?

Reliance Retail remains one of the group's most valuable businesses, even though investor attention often gravitates towards Jio.

The retail arm reported revenue of Rs 87,344 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, reflecting year-on-year growth of more than 11 per cent. Net profit rose 0.5 per cent to Rs 3,563 crore, according to Livemint.

However, the focus has gradually shifted from expansion to profitability.

Shareholders are likely to seek greater visibility on margins, store productivity, growth strategy and the possibility of a future listing of the retail business.

Green Energy Ambitions Reach A Critical Stage

Reliance’s new energy business is also expected to feature prominently during the AGM.

The conglomerate has committed billions of dollars towards solar manufacturing, battery storage, electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production, positioning itself at the centre of India’s energy transition plans.

Several of these projects are now moving from the planning phase towards execution, making this year’s AGM an important progress checkpoint.

Particular attention is likely to focus on developments at the Jamnagar Giga Complex, battery manufacturing timelines and the status of green hydrogen initiatives.

For many investors, renewable energy is no longer viewed as a distant opportunity but as a core pillar of Reliance’s long-term growth strategy.

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Can Reliance Deliver On Its FY27 Growth Goals?

Beyond headline announcements, shareholders will also be looking for clarity on financial performance and future targets.

Reliance has previously outlined an ambition to more than double EBITDA by FY27 compared with FY22 levels. With FY26 EBITDA standing at around Rs 2.08 lakh crore, analysts estimate the company would require growth of more than 20 per cent in FY27 to achieve that objective.

As a result, investors will be listening closely for commentary on earnings growth, capital allocation and investment priorities.

Updates on the oil-to-chemicals business could also attract attention, particularly after crude oil prices eased following progress towards a US-Iran peace agreement.

A High-Stakes AGM For India’s Largest Conglomerate

Reliance’s AGM has traditionally been less about reviewing the previous year and more about setting the agenda for the future.

This year, however, expectations appear particularly high.

The countdown to a potential Jio IPO has intensified, the race to build AI infrastructure is gathering pace, and the company’s green energy investments are entering a crucial execution phase.