EPFO 3.0 Update: PF Withdrawals Via UPI, ATM Likely Soon, Check Limit, New Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EPFO to launch digital platform for easier PF withdrawals.

Subscribers can withdraw up to 75% via UPI, linked ATMs.

New system also increases auto-settlement limit to ₹5 lakh.

For millions of salaried employees, accessing Provident Fund (PF) savings could soon become as simple as making a UPI payment or withdrawing cash from an ATM.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out its much-awaited EPFO 3.0 digital platform, which is expected to allow subscribers to withdraw PF money through UPI applications and EPF-linked ATMs. The facility is likely to be launched by the end of June, marking one of the biggest digital upgrades in the organisation’s history.

The move is expected to significantly reduce paperwork and processing delays while giving EPF members quicker access to their retirement savings during emergencies.

EPFO 3.0 Nears Rollout

The digital initiative has been developed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and testing for the new system has already been completed, according to sources.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier indicated that an announcement regarding the rollout would be made soon.

If implemented as planned, EPFO subscribers will be able to transfer funds directly into their bank accounts using UPI and access withdrawals through EPF-linked ATM facilities.

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How Much PF Can Be Withdrawn?

One of the most significant features under the proposed framework is the withdrawal limit.

Media reports said subscribers may be allowed to instantly withdraw up to 75 per cent of their eligible EPF balance through the new digital channels. At least 25 per cent of the corpus would continue to remain in the account for future savings purposes.

The proposed mechanism aims to strike a balance between easy access to funds and preserving the long-term retirement objective of the EPF scheme.

EPFO 3.0: Key Changes at a Glance

Under the proposed EPFO 3.0 framework, the platform is expected to be rolled out by the end of June. Subscribers may soon be able to withdraw PF funds through UPI applications as well as EPF-linked ATMs. The proposed withdrawal limit has been set at up to 75 per cent of the eligible EPF balance, while a minimum of 25 per cent of the corpus will continue to remain in the account to preserve long-term savings. Additionally, the auto-settlement limit for PF claims has been increased significantly from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, enabling faster claim processing.

From Claims to Instant Access

Currently, PF withdrawals typically require members to submit claims and wait for approval and processing before funds are credited.

The proposed UPI and ATM-based withdrawal mechanism could substantially simplify the process.

However, experts caution that convenience must be balanced with security.

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Bigger Push Towards Digital Services

The EPFO 3.0 upgrade is not limited to withdrawals alone.

The government has already increased the auto-settlement limit for PF claims from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, enabling quicker processing of eligible claims.

Subscribers may also be able to use Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app to verify their identity, reducing dependence on multiple physical documents and manual verification processes.

The platform is also expected to offer faster UAN activation, easier online access to PF passbooks and quicker correction of Aadhaar-linked details.

Why This Matters for Employees

For many salaried individuals, EPF savings represent one of their largest financial assets. Yet accessing those funds has often involved paperwork, approvals and waiting periods.

Beyond convenience, industry experts view EPFO 3.0 as part of a broader shift towards real-time and user-centric financial services.

As digital public infrastructure continues to evolve, initiatives such as UPI-enabled PF withdrawals could help make retirement savings more accessible while improving transparency and engagement with formal financial systems.