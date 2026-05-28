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HomeBusinessPM Surya Ghar Yojana: Are You Missing Out On Up To Rs 78,000 In Solar Subsidy?

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Are You Missing Out On Up To Rs 78,000 In Solar Subsidy?

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is making rooftop solar more affordable for Indian households, with subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 available on eligible residential electricity connections.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 May 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Scheme budget is Rs 75,021 crore with varying subsidy amounts.

With soaring electricity costs, frequent power outages, and sweltering summers becoming the new normal, rooftop solar is no longer just an eco-friendly choice. It is also emerging as one of the smartest financial decisions an Indian homeowner can make.

The government’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is making that transition easier and more affordable for millions of households.

PM Surya Ghar Subsidy Linked To Electricity Connections

Official government guidelines state that the PM Surya Ghar subsidy is linked to individual residential electricity connections, rather than a person or household.

This means that if you have multiple legitimate residential electricity connections in your name, whether across different properties or even different floors of the same building, you may be eligible to receive a separate subsidy for each connection.

In simple terms, families with proper planning can legally benefit from multiple subsidies under the scheme.

PM Surya Ghar Scheme Details And Budget Allocation

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 13, 2024. The scheme comes with a total budget allocation of Rs 75,021 crore. For official registration and application, visit "pmsuryaghar.gov.in"

The program offers Central Financial Assistance (CFA) in the following structure:

  • 1 KW system: Subsidy of approximately Rs 30,000
  • 2 KW system: Subsidy of up to Rs 60,000 (60 per cent of system cost)
  • 3 KW or above: Maximum subsidy of Rs 78,000 (40 per cent subsidy on the additional 1 KW beyond 2 KW)

The subsidy is capped at 3 KW capacity per residential electricity connection.

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How Much Can A Household Save With Rooftop Solar?

Experts estimate that a 3 KW rooftop solar system can reduce an average family’s electricity bill by more than Rs 15,000 annually.

That translates to roughly Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,900 in monthly savings. Over the lifespan of the solar system, these savings can compound into substantial long-term passive financial benefits.

Eligibility Criteria For PM Surya Ghar Yojana

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must:

  • Be citizens of India
  • Have a valid residential electricity connection
  • Possess sufficient rooftop space for solar panel installation

How To Apply For PM Surya Ghar Subsidy Online

The complete application process can be done online through the official PM Surya Ghar portal.

Applicants need to:

Step 1: Register on the portal
Step 2: Obtain DISCOM (Distribution Company) approval
Step 3: Complete rooftop solar installation and net metering
Step 4: Undergo inspection and verification

Once the process is completed successfully, the subsidy amount is transferred directly to the applicant’s bank account.

Also Read: Want To Pause Your SIP For A Vacation? Here’s What Your Brain Is Doing

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the eligibility criteria for the scheme?

Applicants must be Indian citizens with a valid residential electricity connection and sufficient rooftop space for solar panel installation.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Surya Ghar PM Surya Ghar Yojana PM Surya Ghar Subsidy Rooftop Solar Solar Subsidy India
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