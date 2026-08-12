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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 12): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 12): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 12 as festive buying and global markets enhanced the positive sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures gained Rs 924, reaching Rs 1.54 lakh.
  • Fresh speculative positions and firm demand spurred gains.
  • International gold futures also rose 0.74% to $4,402.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold futures gaining Rs 924 to reach Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams amid fresh speculative positions and firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for October delivery advanced Rs 924, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 1,54,689 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 848 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in precious metal prices to the creation of fresh positions by market participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

Gold also gained in international markets, with futures in New York rising 0.74 per cent to $4,402.40 per ounce.

Silver prices also moved higher on Wednesday, tracking the positive momentum across the broader precious metals market.

Also Read : N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 12

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,501

22 Karat- 14,210

18 Karat- 11,629

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,491

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,980

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,486 14,195 11,614
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,491 14,200 11,619
Gold Rate in Indore 15,491 14,200 11,619
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,501 14,210 11,629
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,491 14,200 11,980
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,486 14,195 11,614
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,486 14,195 11,614
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,501 14,210 11,629
Gold Rate in Salem 15,491 14,200 11,980
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,486 14,195 11,614
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,486 14,195 11,614
Gold Rate in Patna 15,491 14,200 11,619

Also Read : Tamil Nadu Petrol Pumps May Stop UPI Payments Over Cybercrime Account Freezes

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 255 255,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did gold futures increase on Wednesday?

Gold futures for October delivery on the MCX advanced Rs 924, or 0.6 percent. They reached Rs 1,54,689 per 10 grams.

What were the reasons for the rise in gold prices?

Analysts attributed the rise to the creation of fresh speculative positions by market participants. This was supported by firm demand in the spot market.

How did silver prices fare on Wednesday?

Silver prices moved higher on Wednesday. This increase tracked the positive momentum seen across the broader precious metals market.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 12 2026
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