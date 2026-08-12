Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures gained Rs 924, reaching Rs 1.54 lakh.

Fresh speculative positions and firm demand spurred gains.

International gold futures also rose 0.74% to $4,402.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold futures gaining Rs 924 to reach Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams amid fresh speculative positions and firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for October delivery advanced Rs 924, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 1,54,689 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 848 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in precious metal prices to the creation of fresh positions by market participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

Gold also gained in international markets, with futures in New York rising 0.74 per cent to $4,402.40 per ounce.

Silver prices also moved higher on Wednesday, tracking the positive momentum across the broader precious metals market.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 12

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,501

22 Karat- 14,210

18 Karat- 11,629

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,491

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,980

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,486

22 Karat- 14,195

18 Karat- 11,614

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities