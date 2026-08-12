Gold futures for October delivery on the MCX advanced Rs 924, or 0.6 percent. They reached Rs 1,54,689 per 10 grams.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 12): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 12 as festive buying and global markets enhanced the positive sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold futures gained Rs 924, reaching Rs 1.54 lakh.
- Fresh speculative positions and firm demand spurred gains.
- International gold futures also rose 0.74% to $4,402.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold futures gaining Rs 924 to reach Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams amid fresh speculative positions and firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for October delivery advanced Rs 924, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 1,54,689 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 848 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in precious metal prices to the creation of fresh positions by market participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.
Gold also gained in international markets, with futures in New York rising 0.74 per cent to $4,402.40 per ounce.
Silver prices also moved higher on Wednesday, tracking the positive momentum across the broader precious metals market.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 12
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,501
22 Karat- 14,210
18 Karat- 11,629
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,491
22 Karat- 14,200
18 Karat- 11,980
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,486
22 Karat- 14,195
18 Karat- 11,614
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,486
22 Karat- 14,195
18 Karat- 11,614
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,486
22 Karat- 14,195
18 Karat- 11,614
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,486
22 Karat- 14,195
18 Karat- 11,614
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,486
|14,195
|11,614
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,491
|14,200
|11,619
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,491
|14,200
|11,619
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,501
|14,210
|11,629
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,491
|14,200
|11,980
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,486
|14,195
|11,614
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,486
|14,195
|11,614
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,501
|14,210
|11,629
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,491
|14,200
|11,980
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,486
|14,195
|11,614
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,486
|14,195
|11,614
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,491
|14,200
|11,619
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 12
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|255
|255,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did gold futures increase on Wednesday?
What were the reasons for the rise in gold prices?
Analysts attributed the rise to the creation of fresh speculative positions by market participants. This was supported by firm demand in the spot market.
How did silver prices fare on Wednesday?
Silver prices moved higher on Wednesday. This increase tracked the positive momentum seen across the broader precious metals market.