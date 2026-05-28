Banks in India will observe eleven holidays in June 2026. This includes four Sundays, two mandatory Saturdays, and five gazetted holidays.
June 2026 Bank Holidays: From Muharram To Kabir Jayanti, Check Full RBI Closure List
With school summer vacations running through most of June and many families travelling or handling financial paperwork, an unplanned visit to a closed bank branch can waste both time and effort.
- RBI announces 11 bank holidays in June 2026 across India.
- Closures include Sundays, Saturdays, and specific regional festivals.
- Plan in-person banking needs around these 11 designated holidays.
June opens with the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee concluding its first rate review of the summer. It also brings several bank holidays across the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks in India will observe eleven holidays in June 2026.
These include four Sundays, two mandatory Saturdays and five gazetted holidays such as Muharram, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and others.
How June Bank Holidays Could Affect Your Banking Plans
The RBI governs bank holidays in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The list covers national and state-specific festivals, closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and all Sundays.
With school summer vacations running through most of June and many families travelling or sorting out pending financial paperwork, an unplanned visit to a shut branch can cost more than just time.
Insurance renewals, SIP instalments, loan EMIs and mid-year account reviews keep branches busy in June. For transactions that cannot be done online, the holiday schedule matters.
Full List Of Gazette Bank Holidays In June 2026
As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 11 days.
Customers should note that closures are city-specific. A holiday applicable in Srinagar may not apply in Jaipur or Ahmedabad.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|State / City
|June 7
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All India
|June 13
|Saturday
|2nd Saturday
|All India
|June 14
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All India
|June 15
|Monday
|YMA Day / Raja Sankranti
|Aizawl, Bhubaneswar
|June 21
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All India
|June 25
|Thursday
|Muharrum
|Vijayawada
|June 26
|Friday
|Muharram (Yaom-E-Shahadath) / Last Day of Moharam / Ashoora
|Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar
|June 27
|Saturday
|4th Saturday
|All India
|June 28
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All India
|June 29
|Monday
|Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
|Shimla
|June 30
|Tuesday
|Remna Ni
|Aizawl
Source: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Weekly Closures To Keep In Mind
In addition to gazetted holidays, banks will also stay shut on all four Sundays of the month: June 7, 14, 21 and 28. The second Saturday falls on June 13 and the fourth Saturday on June 27. Both are mandatory weekly closures for banks across India.
Also Read: In A Cash Crunch? An Overdraft Could Be Better Than A Personal Loan For You
Digital Banking Continues Without Disruption
Holiday or not, online and mobile banking services will remain fully operational throughout June. Customers can carry out fund transfers, check balances, pay bills and make UPI payments as usual. NEFT and RTGS services will continue within their standard operating windows. Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts and other account-related services can also be processed through digital channels.
Plan Your Branch Visits In Advance
For services that require an in-person visit, such as document verification, locker access or specialised account assistance, customers are advised to check their bank's official holiday calendar before stepping out. June 26 in particular will see a large number of branches closed simultaneously across India.
India's shift toward digital banking means extended holiday schedules no longer bring routine financial life to a standstill. For everything that still requires a counter, though, a little planning goes a long way.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many bank holidays are there in June 2026?
Are bank holidays the same across all cities in India?
No, bank closures are city-specific. A holiday observed in one city might not apply in another. Customers should check local schedules.
Can I still use online banking during bank holidays?
Yes, online and mobile banking services will remain fully operational. You can perform fund transfers, bill payments, and UPI transactions as usual.
Which specific holidays fall in June 2026?
Gazetted holidays include Muharram, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, and Remna Ni. Additionally, there are weekend closures on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.