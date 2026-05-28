June 2026 Bank Holidays: From Muharram To Kabir Jayanti, Check Full RBI Closure List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI announces 11 bank holidays in June 2026 across India.

Closures include Sundays, Saturdays, and specific regional festivals.

Plan in-person banking needs around these 11 designated holidays.

June opens with the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee concluding its first rate review of the summer. It also brings several bank holidays across the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks in India will observe eleven holidays in June 2026.

These include four Sundays, two mandatory Saturdays and five gazetted holidays such as Muharram, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and others.

How June Bank Holidays Could Affect Your Banking Plans

The RBI governs bank holidays in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The list covers national and state-specific festivals, closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and all Sundays.

With school summer vacations running through most of June and many families travelling or sorting out pending financial paperwork, an unplanned visit to a shut branch can cost more than just time.

Insurance renewals, SIP instalments, loan EMIs and mid-year account reviews keep branches busy in June. For transactions that cannot be done online, the holiday schedule matters.

Full List Of Gazette Bank Holidays In June 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 11 days.

Customers should note that closures are city-specific. A holiday applicable in Srinagar may not apply in Jaipur or Ahmedabad.

D ate Day Holiday State / City June 7 Sunday Weekend Holiday All India June 13 Saturday 2nd Saturday All India June 14 Sunday Weekend Holiday All India June 15 Monday YMA Day / Raja Sankranti Aizawl, Bhubaneswar June 21 Sunday Weekend Holiday All India June 25 Thursday Muharrum Vijayawada June 26 Friday Muharram (Yaom-E-Shahadath) / Last Day of Moharam / Ashoora Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar June 27 Saturday 4th Saturday All India June 28 Sunday Weekend Holiday All India June 29 Monday Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Shimla June 30 Tuesday Remna Ni Aizawl

Source: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Weekly Closures To Keep In Mind

In addition to gazetted holidays, banks will also stay shut on all four Sundays of the month: June 7, 14, 21 and 28. The second Saturday falls on June 13 and the fourth Saturday on June 27. Both are mandatory weekly closures for banks across India.

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Digital Banking Continues Without Disruption

Holiday or not, online and mobile banking services will remain fully operational throughout June. Customers can carry out fund transfers, check balances, pay bills and make UPI payments as usual. NEFT and RTGS services will continue within their standard operating windows. Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts and other account-related services can also be processed through digital channels.

Plan Your Branch Visits In Advance

For services that require an in-person visit, such as document verification, locker access or specialised account assistance, customers are advised to check their bank's official holiday calendar before stepping out. June 26 in particular will see a large number of branches closed simultaneously across India.

India's shift toward digital banking means extended holiday schedules no longer bring routine financial life to a standstill. For everything that still requires a counter, though, a little planning goes a long way.

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