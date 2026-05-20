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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSinking Fund Vs Emergency Fund: What Every Salaried Indian Must Know

Sinking Fund Vs Emergency Fund: What Every Salaried Indian Must Know

If the expense surprised you, reach for your emergency fund. If you saw it coming months ago, your sinking fund should have been covering it all along.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sinking funds are planned savings for predictable, upcoming expenses.
  • Unlike emergency funds for unexpected events, sinking funds cover known costs.
  • Calculate monthly contributions by dividing total cost by months remaining.

You have probably heard of an emergency fund. You may have even started one. But there is a quieter, often overlooked financial tool sitting right alongside it that could save you from a great deal of money stress. It is called a sinking fund, and chances are you are already using the idea without knowing what it is called.

What Is a Sinking Fund?

A sinking fund is money you set aside, in small regular amounts, specifically for a big expense you already know is coming. The key word here is "planned." You are not saving vaguely for the future. You are saving with a purpose and a deadline.

Think of it this way. You know your child's school admission fees will fall due in March. You know your car will need a service before the end of the year. You know the family holiday to Goa is happening next summer. None of these are surprises. They are predictable, foreseeable costs, and a sinking fund is how you prepare for them without scrambling at the last minute.

The name itself comes from the corporate world. Companies and governments have long used sinking funds to slowly accumulate money so they can repay large loans or bonds when they mature. The money is typically kept in safe, low-risk investments so it grows steadily over time. For individuals, the idea works the same way. Just on a smaller scale, and for life's regular big-ticket moments.

Also Read: OPINION | India’s Forex Anxiety And The Illusion Of Self-Reliance

How Is It Different From an Emergency Fund?

This is where many people get confused, and the distinction matters.

An emergency fund is for the unexpected. A flat tyre. A sudden medical bill. A job loss. These are expenses you cannot predict, and your emergency fund exists so that life's shocks do not derail your finances completely. It is your financial safety net, and you hope you never have to use it.

A sinking fund, on the other hand, is for the expected. You are not reacting to a crisis. You are quietly preparing for something you already knew was on the calendar. The two funds serve entirely different purposes, and having both is what puts you in real financial control.

Here is a simple way to remember it. If the expense surprised you, reach for your emergency fund. If you saw it coming months ago, your sinking fund should have been covering it all along.

How Do You Actually Build One?

The process is more straightforward than it sounds. Start by writing down the large or irregular expenses you know are coming over the next twelve months. School fees, a wedding, home repairs, annual insurance premiums, a planned gadget purchase. Pick one goal to begin with, figure out the total amount you will need, and then divide it by the number of months you have before that expense arrives. That monthly number is what you set aside.

Keeping this money in a separate savings account is the smartest move. Out of sight really does mean out of spending reach.

The Bigger Picture

For a salaried person managing a fixed monthly income, a sinking fund is not a luxury. It is a discipline. It stops you from dipping into long-term savings, taking a last-minute personal loan, or putting a large expense on a credit card and paying interest on it for months afterwards.

The emergency fund handles life's curveballs. The sinking fund handles everything you already saw coming. Together, they are the foundation of a financial plan that does not fall apart every time the calendar turns.

Also Read: Rupee Crashes To New Record Low AGAIN: What It Means For Your Fuel Bills, EMIs, Savings

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a sinking fund?

A sinking fund is money set aside in small, regular amounts specifically for a large, known future expense. It's about planned saving with a purpose and a deadline.

How is a sinking fund different from an emergency fund?

An emergency fund is for unexpected expenses like medical bills or job loss, acting as a financial safety net. A sinking fund is for predictable, planned expenses you know are coming.

How do I build a sinking fund?

List upcoming large expenses, pick one goal, determine the total cost, and divide it by the months you have before the expense is due. Set aside that monthly amount.

Why is having a sinking fund important?

It prevents you from dipping into long-term savings, taking out loans, or paying interest on credit cards for planned large expenses. It provides financial control.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emergency Fund Savings Financial Planning Personal Finance Budgeting Money Management Sinking Fund
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