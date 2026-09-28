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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceFD Interest Rate Rules Change From October 1: What Bulk Depositors Need To Know

FD Interest Rate Rules Change From October 1: What Bulk Depositors Need To Know

Banks will soon have to show their cards on large fixed deposits, with rates posted online each morning and applied consistently across branches.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • From October 2026, banks must publish bulk FD rates online daily.
  • Disclosed rates must be paid, applied uniformly across all branches.
  • Bulk deposits (Rs 3 Cr+) now require transparent, consistent pricing.

Big-ticket depositors are about to get a handy new reference point. From 1 October 2026, banks will have to post their bulk fixed deposit rates on their websites by 10 am each business day, under revised Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

Bulk FD Rate Disclosure: What Changes From 1 October

The changes stem from the RBI's 30 July 2026 amendment to its directions on interest rates on deposits, and will apply to commercial banks and other specified categories of banks. Banks will need to:

  • publish bulk deposit rates online by 10 AM every business day, with a 10-minute grace period until 10.10 AM;
  • pay exactly the rate they disclosed in advance; and
  • offer the same rate on similar deposits accepted on the same day, across all branches and customers.

What Counts as a Bulk Deposit?

The RBI framework treats bulk deposits as large term deposits, generally starting at Rs 3 crore for scheduled commercial banks. Such depositors can currently negotiate rates depending on the size and nature of their deposit.

Banks will still be able to price these deposits differently. What changes is the paper trail: the rate on offer is published first, and applied consistently.

Also Read : Bloody Monday Wreaks Havoc On Dalal Street: Sensex Bleeds 1,100 Points, Nifty Tanks 1.5%

One Rate Across All Branches

Picture a customer placing a large FD on a Tuesday. The rate on that deposit should match the one on the bank's website that morning, and a different branch should not quote a different rate for a similar deposit. The customer can also check the figure online before committing, rather than relying only on what is said across the desk.

Can Banks Still Offer Different Rates?

Uniformity applies to similar deposits, and the RBI has kept some room for differences. Banks may offer differential rates on bulk deposits by factoring in the run-off rates applicable under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework.

That framework requires banks to hold enough high-quality liquid assets to cover a period of cash outflows, with different assumptions about how fast different kinds of deposits and wholesale funding might leave. The same flexibility extends to relevant rupee deposits held by non-residents.

Impact on Regular FD Investors

For regular FD investors, booking a deposit will work much as it does now. Someone putting Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5 lakh or even Rs 25 lakh into an FD does not need to check a 10 am bulk rate. The wider principle, that rates are disclosed in advance and honoured, still applies to all depositors.

Also Read : Supreme Court Declines Stay On October 15 UPI Charges, Issues Notices To Centre, RBI, NPCI

Bulk FD Checklist for Investors

Large depositors may want to:

  • check the bank's website for the rate published around 10 AM on the day of booking;
  • compare banks rather than relying on a verbal quote;
  • note that rates can vary with the deposit's category and liquidity treatment;
  • save a copy or screenshot of the published rate; and
  • confirm the deposit receipt matches that rate.

The RBI's aim is not to stop banks competing for large deposits, but to make the pricing more transparent while leaving them room to manage their liquidity needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the new RBI bulk fixed deposit rules take effect?

The revised RBI rules for bulk fixed deposit rates will be effective from October 1, 2026. From this date, banks must publish their rates on their websites by 10 am each business day.

How will banks disclose bulk fixed deposit rates under the new rules?

Banks will be required to publish their bulk deposit rates online on their websites by 10 AM every business day. They must then pay exactly the rate disclosed.

Can banks still offer different rates for bulk deposits?

Yes, banks can offer differential rates based on the deposit's category and liquidity treatment under the LCR framework. However, uniformity applies to similar deposits.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Interest Rates Fixed Deposits Depositors October 1 ABP Live Your Money Your Life Fd Interest Rate Rules FD Rules Change Fixed Deposit Rules Fixed Deposit Rules Change
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