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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBonanza For Railway Employees: 78-Day Bonus Announced-Who Is Eligible And How Much Will They Get?

Bonanza For Railway Employees: 78-Day Bonus Announced-Who Is Eligible And How Much Will They Get?

The government said the payment is intended to motivate employees to improve the performance of the Railways.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cabinet approved 78-day bonus for 1.14 million railway employees.
  • Total payout Rs 2,009 crore, individual maximum Rs 17,951.
  • Non-gazetted staff receive bonus before Durga Puja holidays.
  • Acknowledges railway's 2025-26 performance and motivates improvement.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for 11,40,770 railway employees, involving a total payout of Rs 2,009.61 crore, the government said.

The annual bonus recognises railway employees' performance and is paid to eligible staff ahead of the Durga Puja/Dussehra holidays. The government said the payment is intended to motivate employees to improve the performance of the Railways.

“This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways,” the government said.

Railway Bonus 2026: How Much Will Employees Get?

The maximum bonus payable to an eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days, according to the government.

The total payout of Rs 2,009.61 crore will cover 11,40,770 railway employees.

Who Is Eligible For The 78-Day Railway Bonus?

The bonus will be paid to eligible non-gazetted railway employees across various categories of staff, including:

  • Track maintainers
  • Loco pilots
  • Train managers (Guards)
  • Station masters
  • Supervisors
  • Technicians
  • Technician helpers
  • Pointsmen
  • Ministerial staff
  • Other Group 'C' staff

The government said the payment is made every year before the Durga Puja/Dussehra holidays.

Why Has The Government Approved The Bonus?

The government cited the Railways' performance during 2025-26 while announcing the bonus.

“The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion Passengers,” the government said.

The Productivity Linked Bonus is intended to recognise this performance and encourage railway employees to continue working towards improving the organisation's performance.

This bonus also covers eligible non-gazetted railway employees and is calculated on the basis of 78 days' wages. The government has set the maximum payable amount at Rs 17,951 per eligible employee. With the latest approval, the bonus will benefit more than 11.40 lakh railway employees across several categories, including operational, technical and ministerial staff, ahead of the Durga Puja/Dussehra holidays.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the Union Cabinet approved for railway employees?

The Union Cabinet approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for 11,40,770 railway employees, totaling Rs 2,009.61 crore.

Why is the government paying this bonus to railway employees?

The bonus recognizes the good performance of the Railways in 2025-26, including record cargo and passenger numbers. It also aims to motivate employees to further improve performance.

What is the maximum bonus an eligible railway employee can receive?

The maximum Productivity Linked Bonus payable to an eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951, which corresponds to 78 days' wages.

Which railway employees are eligible for this bonus?

The bonus is for eligible non-gazetted railway employees, including track maintainers, loco pilots, station masters, technicians, and other Group 'C' staff.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Railway Bonus Bonanza For Railway Employees 78-Day Bonus Announced Who Is Eligible
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