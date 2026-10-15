Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI repo rate hike impacts new fixed deposit rates.

Choose shorter-term FDs during rising interest rate cycles.

FD laddering strategy involves splitting deposits for staggered maturities.

By Abirami Mathur Subramanian

For many savers in India, the fixed deposit (FD) remains a trusted cornerstone of financial planning. But keeping your savings idle or locking them up without a plan can cause you to miss out on better returns, especially when the financial landscape changes. Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points), FD interest rates are once again in focus.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. When this rate goes up, borrowing becomes costlier for banks, prompting them to gradually raise their deposit interest rates to attract funds. While your existing FDs will continue at their locked-in rates, any new deposits you open can benefit from these higher rates. Understanding this impact can help you choose your deposit tenures more effectively.

Choosing your FD tenures in a rising rate cycle

In a rising rate environment, the length of your deposit is just as important as the interest rate itself. If you lock your entire savings into a single long-term FD today, your money is tied up. This means you may miss out on higher rates if banks continue to adjust their yields upward.

When rates are going up, shorter-term deposits are useful because they mature quickly. This allows you to reinvest your capital at the new, higher rates sooner. When interest rates eventually peak and begin to fall, long-term deposits help you secure higher yields for a longer period. Balancing your savings across different tenures helps ensure that a single interest rate change does not affect your entire portfolio.

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The structure of FD laddering

To manage interest rate shifts without trying to predict the exact peak, depositors often use a technique called FD laddering. This approach involves splitting a lump sum into multiple smaller deposits that mature at different times.

Instead of placing a total of Rs 5 lakh into one five-year FD, you can divide it into five deposits of Rs 1 lakh each. You then book these deposits for different tenures: one, two, three, four, and five years. As the first year ends, your one-year deposit matures, and you can reinvest it into a new five-year FD at the current rate. Repeating this process annually builds a continuous cycle where one deposit matures each year, allowing you to capture higher rates gradually.

Managing liquidity and reinvestment risks

This structured layout helps address two primary concerns: regular access to cash and reinvestment risk. If you face an unexpected expense, having a series of smaller FDs means you do not need to break a large deposit early and pay a premature withdrawal penalty. Since a portion of your money matures every year, liquidity is never far away.

Additionally, because you reinvest different portions of your savings at different times, a low-rate year will only affect a fraction of your capital, making your overall returns steadier. However, it helps to keep a few precautions in mind. Ensure you do not create too many small accounts, which can be difficult to track. It is also important to remember that FD interest is taxable, though you can submit Form 15G or 15H if your total income is below the taxable limit.

Managing savings during a shifting interest rate cycle does not require complex market timing. FD laddering provides a steady, structured framework that balances the need for growth with the requirement for liquid cash. By understanding the impact of repo rate changes and aligning your deposit tenures accordingly, you can build a more resilient financial cushion.

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