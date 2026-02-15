Planning For Your Child’s Education: Avoid These Five Mistakes

Planning for a child’s education is a major financial responsibility for parents. With education costs rising in India and abroad, delayed planning often leads to stress or heavy borrowing. An effective plan does not need to be complex, but it does require starting early and staying consistent. Understanding common mistakes can help parents prepare better and plan with greater confidence.

Starting Too late

A frequent mistake parents make is postponing education planning until school years are well underway. This reduces the time available for savings to grow. A shorter investment period limits the benefit of compounding, which plays a key role in long-term goals. Starting early, even with small monthly amounts, allows savings to build gradually. It also gives parents room to increase contributions as income grows, instead of relying on large lump sums later.

Underestimating Future Education Costs

Education inflation is often higher than general inflation. Costs include not just tuition but also accommodation, books, technology, travel, and daily living expenses. These costs rise sharply for professional courses or overseas education. Planning based only on today’s fees can result in a funding gap later. A more realistic approach factors in future fee increases and, where relevant, currency movement. This helps parents set savings targets that are closer to actual needs.

Relying Too Heavily On Loans

Education loans can support higher studies, but depending too much on borrowing can strain family finances. Large loans may extend repayment timelines and overlap with other goals such as buying a home or planning retirement. A healthier approach is to build savings as the primary source and use loans only to bridge the remaining gap. This reduces the interest burden and gives children a stronger financial start after completing their education.

Ignoring Tax And Cash-Flow Efficiency

Many families overlook how tax rules can make education savings more efficient. Investments like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), and certain equity-linked savings options offer tax deductions under Section 80C, helping reduce overall tax outgo while building an education corpus. It improves cash flow by keeping more money invested and helps parents plan education expenses without putting pressure on savings or emergency funds.

Not Reviewing The Plan Regularly

Education planning is not a one-time decision. Changes in income, career direction, education choices, or economic conditions can shift requirements. Many parents fail to review their plans, leading to gaps between savings and actual costs. Periodic reviews help adjust investments, increase contributions when possible, and stay aligned with the child’s goals. Flexibility remains as important as discipline.

Planning for a child’s education is about being prepared, not being perfect. Starting early, accounting for rising costs, balancing savings and loans, using tax provisions wisely, and reviewing plans regularly can ease financial pressure later. Education expenses may be unavoidable, but financial stress around them does not have to be. Thoughtful planning helps parents support their child’s ambitions while protecting long-term financial stability.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar.)