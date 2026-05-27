In A Cash Crunch? An Overdraft Could Be Better Than A Personal Loan For You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Overdrafts allow spending beyond zero balance, interest paid on utilized amount.

Personal loans offer fixed sum upfront, repaid via equal monthly installments.

Overdrafts suit short-term needs; personal loans fit larger, planned expenses.

A sudden need for money does not always mean a trip to the bank for a loan. Most people do not realise that their existing bank account may already carry a credit facility that lets them withdraw beyond a zero balance. It is called an overdraft.

Simple in concept, but often misunderstood and sometimes more expensive than it looks. So how does it compare to a personal loan, and which one should you reach for first?

What Is An Overdraft Facility?

Under an overdraft facility, your bank allows you to keep spending or withdrawing after your account balance hits zero, up to a limit it has already set. You only pay interest on the exact amount you use, and only for the days you use it.

Most overdraft facilities are secured against a fixed deposit. The bank typically sets your borrowing limit as a percentage of your FD value. The money is available almost immediately, which makes it useful when an emergency cannot wait.

What Is A Personal Loan?

A personal loan gives you a fixed sum of money upfront. The bank credits the entire amount to your account in one go. You then repay it in equal monthly instalments, called EMIs, over an extended period of time.

Because the repayment schedule is fixed, it is easier to plan your monthly budget around it. Personal loans are unsecured, meaning you do not need to pledge any asset, like a home or car, to get one.

Banks decide your eligibility based on your income, credit score, and repayment history.

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How Interest Works Differently In Each Option

This is where the two products part ways most sharply.

With a personal loan, interest is calculated on the entire loan amount from the day it is disbursed, regardless of how much of it you have actually spent. With an overdraft, interest accrues only on the portion you have drawn, calculated on a daily basis. If you repay quickly, your interest burden can be quite low.

However, overdraft facilities typically carry higher interest rates than personal loans. So, a large overdraft held for a long time can end up costing more than a structured loan.

When Does An Overdraft Make More Sense?

An overdraft works best when your cash need is short-term and uncertain in size. For instance, a small business owner waiting for a client payment, or someone facing an unexpected car repair bill, would benefit more from an overdraft.

You borrow what you need, repay as soon as money comes in, and pay interest only for those few days.

When Is A Personal Loan The Better Choice?

If you are planning a wedding, a home renovation, or funding higher education, a personal loan is more suitable. These are larger, one-time expenses where you know the amount upfront.

The fixed EMI structure means you will not be caught off guard each month, and the interest rate is generally lower than that of an overdraft.

Another advantage is the tax. Certain personal loans, particularly home loans and education loans, allow you to claim tax deductions on the interest paid. Overdraft facilities carry no such benefit.

Choose a product only after considering your own needs. For a structured, one-time need for funds, go with a personal loan. If you need flexible access to money for a short period and can repay fast, an overdraft facility could cost you less overall.



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