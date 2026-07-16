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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 16): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 16): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 16 as US-Iran tensions escalated and both nations violated ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices edged lower due to soft demand.
  • Concerns over inflation and higher crude oil pressured metals.
  • Geopolitical tensions boosted crude, raising interest rate expectations.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Thursday as softer spot demand and rising concerns over inflation weighed on investor sentiment. Higher crude oil prices and expectations that interest rates could remain elevated also kept pressure on precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery declined by Rs 499, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 1,41,351 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 743 lots. Analysts attributed the decline largely to subdued demand in the physical market.

Global markets reflected a similar trend. Gold futures in New York fell 0.71 per cent to USD 4,031.58 per ounce, while silver prices also remained under pressure.

The weakness in bullion coincided with a sharp rally in crude oil prices after geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified. Brent crude climbed above USD 85 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to around USD 80.42 per barrel as fresh military exchanges involving the US and Iran heightened fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Domestically, MCX crude oil futures surged 4.51 per cent to Rs 7,692 after opening nearly 4 per cent higher. Analysts said oil prices could remain volatile as geopolitical developments continue to dominate market sentiment.

The rally in crude has also reignited concerns over inflation, leading investors to reassess expectations for US monetary policy. While gold is typically considered a hedge against rising prices, the possibility of higher interest rates reduces the appeal of non-yielding assets such as bullion by increasing the opportunity cost of holding them.

The US dollar, however, remained near a one-week low, offering some support to precious metals by making dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. Even so, gold remained on course for a second consecutive weekly decline as expectations of tighter monetary policy offset safe-haven demand arising from geopolitical uncertainty.

Silver also traded lower on Thursday after recent gains, although market participants continue to monitor industrial demand and global macroeconomic developments for further direction. Analysts expect bullion prices to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil, the US dollar and interest rate expectations in the coming sessions.

Also Read : SpaceX Just Hit A Milestone It Didn't Want: Why The Stock Fell Below Its IPO Price

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 16

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,344

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,762

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,346

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,970

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,747

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,747

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,747

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,747

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,329 13,135 10,747
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,334 13,140 10,752
Gold Rate in Indore 14,334 13,140 10,752
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,344 13,150 10,762
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,346 13,150 10,970
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,329 13,135 10,747
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,329 13,135 10,747
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,344 13,150 10,762
Gold Rate in Salem 14,346 13,150 10,970
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,329 13,135 10,747
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,329 13,135 10,747
Gold Rate in Patna 14,334 13,140 10,752

Also Read : Fake Tax Claims In ITR Filing Can Be Costly. Here's What Taxpayers Should Know

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 16

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors led to the decline in gold and silver prices on Thursday?

Gold and silver prices fell due to softer spot demand, rising inflation concerns, and expectations of higher interest rates. Subdued demand in the physical market also played a role.

What caused the increase in crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices surged due to intensified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, involving the US and Iran. This raised fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

How do potential higher interest rates impact gold?

The possibility of higher interest rates reduces gold's appeal by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. This happens despite gold typically being a hedge against inflation.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 16 2026
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