Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taxpayers face penalties, prosecution for fake ITR deductions.

Income Tax Department's data tools easily detect discrepancies.

Misreporting income incurs penalties up to 200% of tax.

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season gathers pace, tax experts are cautioning taxpayers against claiming deductions or exemptions without proper documentary evidence.

Whether it is submitting fabricated investment proofs, inflating deductions under popular sections such as 80C or 80D, or claiming benefits for expenses never incurred, such practices could invite far more than a tax notice. Depending on the nature of the violation, taxpayers may face monetary penalties, prosecution and, in cases involving wilful tax evasion or false verification, even imprisonment under the Income-tax Act.

The warning comes at a time when the Income Tax Department has significantly strengthened its data-matching capabilities through tools such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS and third-party reporting, making it easier to identify discrepancies in tax returns.

Why Fake Tax Claims Are Becoming Easier To Detect

Gone are the days when taxpayers could rely solely on Form 16 while filing returns.

The Income Tax Department now receives financial information from multiple sources, including employers, banks, mutual funds, stock exchanges and other reporting entities. This enables authorities to compare a taxpayer's declared income and deductions with information available through AIS, Form 26AS and other reporting mechanisms.

As a result, inflated deductions, fabricated receipts or omitted income are increasingly likely to be detected during processing or scrutiny.

Tax professionals therefore advise taxpayers to review pre-filled information carefully but not assume it is exhaustive. They remain responsible for correctly reporting all taxable income and claiming only deductions supported by valid documents.

What Counts As A Fake Deduction?

Fake tax claims can take several forms.

These may include claiming deductions for investments that were never made, overstating eligible medical or education expenses, producing fabricated receipts or making claims without maintaining supporting documentation.

The Income-tax Act distinguishes between under-reporting and misreporting of income.

Moneycontrol explains that under-reporting generally refers to declaring less income than was actually earned. Misreporting is viewed more seriously because it involves providing false, incorrect or misleading information, or making bogus claims while filing an income tax return.

The distinction becomes important because the penalties differ depending on the nature of the default.

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How Section 270A Works

One of the key provisions governing such cases is Section 270A of the Income-tax Act.

Tax authorities may levy a penalty if a taxpayer is found to have under-reported or misreported income.

The Income Tax Department's penalty schedule for AY 2026-27 states that:

under-reported income may attract a penalty equal to 50 per cent of the tax payable on such income;

where the under-reporting results from misreporting, the penalty may increase to 200 per cent of the tax payable on the under-reported income.

The authorities examine the nature of each case before determining the applicable penalty.

Can It Lead To Imprisonment?

Financial penalties are not the only consequence.

Taxpayers found to have deliberately furnished false information or made fraudulent claims may face prosecution under the Income-tax Act. In serious cases involving wilful tax evasion or false verification, imprisonment is also possible.

Deliberate non-compliance with income tax obligations can, in certain circumstances, result in criminal proceedings rather than merely financial consequences.

Experts therefore advise taxpayers against relying on fabricated documentation or unverifiable claims simply to reduce their tax liability.

Common Filing Mistakes That Can Trigger Notices

Not every tax notice stems from deliberate evasion.

Taxpayers frequently make mistakes such as relying only on Form 16 without reconciling AIS or TIS data, choosing the wrong tax regime, misreporting capital gains, claiming deductions without documentary proof, failing to disclose foreign assets where required and forgetting to verify their return after filing.

While genuine errors can often be corrected, repeated inconsistencies or unsupported claims may attract closer scrutiny from tax authorities.

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What Taxpayers Should Do Before Filing

Tax experts recommend a few simple precautions before submitting an ITR:

Cross-check income with AIS, Form 26AS and Form 16.

Claim only deductions that are backed by documentary evidence.

Retain investment proofs, insurance receipts and donation certificates.

Verify capital gains and interest income carefully.

Review the return before submission and complete e-verification within the prescribed timeline.

The digitisation of India's tax administration has significantly reduced the scope for inaccurate reporting.

With financial information now flowing directly to the Income Tax Department from multiple institutions, experts say taxpayers are better served by filing accurate returns rather than attempting to reduce tax liability through unsupported deductions.

While legitimate tax planning remains perfectly permissible, fabricated claims can prove far more expensive than the tax they seek to avoid, potentially leading to penalties, prosecution and, in serious cases, imprisonment under the law.