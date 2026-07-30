Credit Card Debt: How Minimum Payments Can Trap You In Long-Term Borrowing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rising Indian credit card defaults stem from increasing repayment challenges.

Small repayment delays and minimum payments quickly escalate debt.

Defaults harm credit scores; responsible use, budgeting, prevention are key.

Credit cards have become a regular part of everyday spending for many Indians, offering convenience, rewards and short-term financial flexibility. But as credit becomes easier to access, repayment challenges are also becoming more common. Recent RBI data shows that while credit card spending continues to grow, overdue balances are rising too. As a result, credit card defaults are becoming an increasingly important personal finance concern.

Small repayment delays can turn into bigger problems

A credit card default rarely happens overnight. It usually begins with small repayment delays. Carrying forward outstanding balances, paying only the minimum amount due or relying on credit cards every month can slowly increase your debt burden. High interest charges on unpaid balances make recovery more difficult over time. What may begin as a temporary cash-flow issue can gradually become a long-term repayment challenge if it is not addressed early.

Rising expenses are changing borrowing habits

Household expenses have increased steadily in recent years. For some families, credit cards are no longer used only for convenience but also to manage short-term cash-flow gaps. Using a credit card occasionally for an emergency is different from depending on it for routine expenses such as groceries or utility bills. When borrowing becomes part of your monthly budget, repayment pressure can build faster than expected.

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Minimum payments are not a long-term solution

Paying only the minimum due may prevent immediate default, but it doesn't significantly reduce your debt. Interest continues to accumulate on the unpaid balance, making repayment more expensive over time. Many borrowers choose this option during financially difficult months without realising how quickly the outstanding amount can grow. Clearing the full outstanding balance whenever possible remains the simplest way to avoid unnecessary interest costs.

Your credit score reflects your repayment habits

A credit card default does more than increase your outstanding dues. Missed or delayed payments are reported to credit bureaus and can lower your credit score. A weaker credit profile may affect your ability to get future loans or credit cards on favourable terms. Maintaining timely repayments and keeping your credit utilisation below 30 per cent of your available limit are two simple habits that support stronger credit health over the long term.

Prevention is always easier than recovery

The best way to avoid a credit card default is to recognise financial stress early. Review your monthly budget regularly, monitor your outstanding balances, and avoid taking additional credit if repayments are becoming difficult. If you find yourself using credit cards for essential expenses every month, it may be time to reassess your spending, reduce discretionary expenses, and gradually build an emergency fund. Small changes made today can prevent much larger financial problems later.

Credit cards remain one of the most useful financial tools when used responsibly. The growing discussion around defaults is not about avoiding credit altogether. It is about using it with greater discipline and awareness. Responsible borrowing, timely repayments, and regular financial reviews can help ensure that your credit card supports your financial goals instead of becoming a long-term burden.