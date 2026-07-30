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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceCredit Card Debt: How Minimum Payments Can Trap You In Long-Term Borrowing

Credit Card Debt: How Minimum Payments Can Trap You In Long-Term Borrowing

Timely bill payments, responsible borrowing and keeping credit utilisation in check can help cardholders avoid long-term debt and maintain a healthy credit score.

Written By : Pallavi Shaw |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rising Indian credit card defaults stem from increasing repayment challenges.
  • Small repayment delays and minimum payments quickly escalate debt.
  • Defaults harm credit scores; responsible use, budgeting, prevention are key.

Credit cards have become a regular part of everyday spending for many Indians, offering convenience, rewards and short-term financial flexibility. But as credit becomes easier to access, repayment challenges are also becoming more common. Recent RBI data shows that while credit card spending continues to grow, overdue balances are rising too. As a result, credit card defaults are becoming an increasingly important personal finance concern. 

Small repayment delays can turn into bigger problems 

A credit card default rarely happens overnight. It usually begins with small repayment delays. Carrying forward outstanding balances, paying only the minimum amount due or relying on credit cards every month can slowly increase your debt burden. High interest charges on unpaid balances make recovery more difficult over time. What may begin as a temporary cash-flow issue can gradually become a long-term repayment challenge if it is not addressed early. 

Rising expenses are changing borrowing habits 

Household expenses have increased steadily in recent years. For some families, credit cards are no longer used only for convenience but also to manage short-term cash-flow gaps. Using a credit card occasionally for an emergency is different from depending on it for routine expenses such as groceries or utility bills. When borrowing becomes part of your monthly budget, repayment pressure can build faster than expected. 

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Minimum payments are not a long-term solution 

Paying only the minimum due may prevent immediate default, but it doesn't significantly reduce your debt. Interest continues to accumulate on the unpaid balance, making repayment more expensive over time. Many borrowers choose this option during financially difficult months without realising how quickly the outstanding amount can grow. Clearing the full outstanding balance whenever possible remains the simplest way to avoid unnecessary interest costs. 

Your credit score reflects your repayment habits 

A credit card default does more than increase your outstanding dues. Missed or delayed payments are reported to credit bureaus and can lower your credit score. A weaker credit profile may affect your ability to get future loans or credit cards on favourable terms. Maintaining timely repayments and keeping your credit utilisation below 30 per cent of your available limit are two simple habits that support stronger credit health over the long term. 

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Prevention is always easier than recovery 

The best way to avoid a credit card default is to recognise financial stress early. Review your monthly budget regularly, monitor your outstanding balances, and avoid taking additional credit if repayments are becoming difficult. If you find yourself using credit cards for essential expenses every month, it may be time to reassess your spending, reduce discretionary expenses, and gradually build an emergency fund. Small changes made today can prevent much larger financial problems later. 

Credit cards remain one of the most useful financial tools when used responsibly. The growing discussion around defaults is not about avoiding credit altogether. It is about using it with greater discipline and awareness. Responsible borrowing, timely repayments, and regular financial reviews can help ensure that your credit card supports your financial goals instead of becoming a long-term burden.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are credit card defaults becoming a concern in India?

While credit card spending grows, recent RBI data shows a rise in overdue balances. This makes credit card defaults an increasingly important personal finance concern.

How do credit card defaults typically begin?

Defaults often start with small repayment delays, carrying outstanding balances, or only paying the minimum amount due. High interest on unpaid balances makes recovery harder.

How does paying only the minimum amount due affect debt?

Paying only the minimum due doesn't significantly reduce debt. Interest continues to accumulate on the unpaid balance, making repayment more expensive and harder over time.

What impact do credit card defaults have on your credit score?

Missed or delayed payments are reported to credit bureaus, lowering your credit score. This can negatively affect your ability to get future loans or credit cards.

What is the best way to prevent a credit card default?

Recognize financial stress early by reviewing your budget and monitoring balances. Avoid additional credit if struggling, reassess spending, and build an emergency fund.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

Pallavi Shaw is an Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar. Her work focuses on the intersection of personal finance, consumer habits and economic trends, and their impact on household money management in India.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Credit Card Debt Credit Score Credit Card Debt ABP Live Your Money Your Life Credit Card Default How To Protect Credit Score
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