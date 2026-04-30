Minimum Due Trap: Why Card Users Are Paying More Than They Realise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minimum credit card payments offer relief but extend repayment significantly.

Paying only minimums accrues high interest, increasing total debt over time.

This habit can negatively impact credit scores and future borrowing ability.

Credit cards can make managing your expenses easier. They offer flexibility and help you handle short-term cash flow needs. But this convenience can come with hidden costs. One of the most common pitfalls is relying on the “minimum due” option. It may feel like a quick fix, but over time, it can increase your repayment burden more than you expect.

What Does ‘Minimum Due’ Really Mean?

Every credit card bill shows two amounts. The total due and the minimum due. The minimum due is usually a small portion of your total outstanding, often around 5%.

Paying this amount helps you avoid late payment penalties and keeps your account active. However, it does not clear your full bill. The remaining balance is carried forward to the next cycle. This is where the cost starts building quietly.

How Interest Builds Over Time

When you pay only the minimum due, interest is charged on the unpaid balance. Credit card interest rates are relatively high and can range between 30% and 45% annually.

What makes this more significant is that interest may also apply to new purchases if the full payment is not cleared. Over time, this can turn a small outstanding amount into a much larger liability.

Why Many Users Fall Into This Trap

In the current environment, where expenses are rising and spending is more frequent, many users rely on minimum payments to manage short-term needs. This becomes more common during travel seasons or periods of higher spending. The minimum due creates a sense of relief. It feels like you are managing your dues. But in reality, you are extending your repayment cycle and increasing your interest costs. This is why it is often seen as a debt trap.

The Impact On Your Financial Health

Using the minimum due option regularly can affect more than just your monthly bill. It can increase your total debt and reduce your financial flexibility. Over time, it may also affect your credit profile. A higher outstanding balance raises your credit utilisation ratio. If this continues, it can impact your credit score and your ability to access credit in the future.

How You Can Avoid The Minimum Due Trap

The most effective way to avoid this situation is to pay your total outstanding balance in full each month. This helps you avoid interest completely. If that is not possible, try to pay more than the minimum due. Even a slightly higher amount can reduce your

interest burden and shorten your repayment period.

It also helps to stay mindful of your spending. Tracking expenses, setting a simple budget, and avoiding unnecessary purchases can keep your usage under control. If your balance has already built up, options like balance transfers or converting dues into EMIs can offer better clarity and lower interest rates.

The minimum due date option is designed to provide short-term relief. But if used regularly, it can lead to higher costs and longer repayment cycles. In today’s environment, it is easy to rely on this flexibility. However, understanding how it works

can help you make better choices.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)