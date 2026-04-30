Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLow CIBIL Score? Here Is What Is Causing It And How To Fix It

Low CIBIL Score? Here Is What Is Causing It And How To Fix It

A low CIBIL score can get your loan rejected or cost you more in interest. Here is what is hurting your score and how to fix it with simple habits.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Review your credit report for issues affecting your score.
  • Prioritize clearing past due payments and avoid late remittances.
  • Maintain low credit utilization and limit new credit applications.

If you are planning to take a loan or apply for a credit card, your CIBIL score plays a big role in the approval process. Many people only realise its importance after facing rejection or higher interest rates. The good part is that improving your score is possible with consistent financial habits. It does not require complex steps, but it does demand discipline and awareness. 

By understanding what affects your score and making small changes in how you manage credit, you can gradually move towards a healthier financial profile over time.

What Causes A Low CIBIL Score And How To Fix It?

Your credit profile, maintained by TransUnion CIBIL, reflects your borrowing behaviour. A low score is usually linked to missed payments, high credit usage, frequent loan applications, or errors in your report. The first step is to review your credit report carefully and identify the exact issue.

If delays in EMIs or credit card payments are the problem, clearing dues quickly should be your priority. Payment history has a strong impact, and even a few missed payments can stay on record for up to 36 months. 

ALSO READ: US-Iran Tensions Heat Up Share Markets, Sensex Over 650 Points Down As Oil Prices Cross $120

Setting reminders or enabling auto-debit can help avoid future delays. If errors like incorrect loan status or duplicate entries appear, raising a dispute with the bureau can correct them and improve your score.

What Habits Help Improve Your CIBIL Score Over Time?

Improving your score depends on building consistent and responsible habits. Keeping your credit utilisation low is important, as using too much of your available limit signals higher risk. Try to use only a portion of your limit and repay on time.

Avoid applying for multiple loans or credit cards within a short period, as this leads to repeated hard enquiries and lowers your score. If you have little or no credit history, start small with a credit card or a manageable loan and maintain timely repayments.

ALSO READ: EPFO Has Made KYC Updates Easier For Employees: Here's What You Need To Do

The process is gradual. Visible improvement may take three to six months, and serious issues may take longer. However, steady discipline leads to better loan approvals, lower interest rates, and stronger financial credibility in the long run.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a CIBIL score and why is it important?

Your CIBIL score reflects your borrowing behavior and is crucial for loan and credit card approvals. A good score can lead to better loan terms and lower interest rates.

What can cause a low CIBIL score?

A low CIBIL score is often caused by missed payments, high credit usage, frequent loan applications, or errors in your credit report.

How can I fix a low CIBIL score?

To fix a low CIBIL score, review your report for issues, clear outstanding dues promptly, and dispute any errors. Setting payment reminders or enabling auto-debit can prevent future delays.

What financial habits can improve my CIBIL score over time?

Improve your score by keeping credit utilization low, repaying on time, and avoiding multiple loan applications in a short period. Building a history with small loans or credit cards and maintaining timely payments is also key.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cibil Score Business Personal Finance CIBIL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Low CIBIL Score? Here Is What Is Causing It And How To Fix It
Low CIBIL Score? Here Is What Is Causing It And How To Fix It
Personal Finance
EPFO Has Made KYC Updates Easier For Employees: Here's What You Need To Do
EPFO Has Made KYC Updates Easier For Employees: Here's What You Need To Do
Personal Finance
Minimum Due Trap: Why Card Users Are Paying More Than They Realise
Minimum Due Trap: Why Card Users Are Paying More Than They Realise
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 29): Prices Climb, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 29): Prices Climb, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget