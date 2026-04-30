EPFO Has Made KYC Updates Easier For Employees: Here's What You Need To Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EPFO enables online KYC updates via UAN member portal.

Upload Aadhaar, PAN, bank details for verification.

Employer verification needed for submitted KYC details.

Employees planning to update their provident fund details no longer need to rely on offline processes or paperwork. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has made it easier to complete KYC updates online using the Universal Account Number. This change is aimed at simplifying compliance and making claim settlements quicker for salaried individuals.

The move comes as EPFO continues to handle a growing number of claims, reflecting higher usage of provident fund savings and improved digital access for members across the country in recent months.

How Can Employees Update PF KYC Details Online?

The process begins by logging into the UAN member portal using your UAN, password, and OTP verification. Once inside, users need to navigate to the “Manage” tab and select the “KYC” option.

This section allows members to upload key documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details, and passport information.

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For Aadhaar updates, users must enter their number and name exactly as per the document. Verification is completed through an OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number. PAN details are verified through the income tax database, and it is important that PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

Bank account details also play a crucial role. Members must enter their account number, IFSC code, and name as per bank records. Even small mismatches can delay withdrawals or claim settlements.

Why Keeping PF KYC Updated Matters For Faster Claims

After submission, KYC details are not approved immediately. The employer must digitally verify the information before the status changes to “verified.” In some cases, Aadhaar-based KYC may be auto-approved if already validated.

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Keeping KYC details updated ensures smoother claim processing and reduces the chances of rejection. It also helps in the seamless transfer of PF accounts when switching jobs. According to EPFO data, 8.31 crore claims were settled in 2025–26, up from 6.01 crore the previous year. A large share of these were partial withdrawals, showing easier access.

Under the upcoming EPFO 3.0 framework, members may soon be able to withdraw up to 75% of their balance using an ATM card.