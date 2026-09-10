Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold prices increased Thursday due to fresh positions and demand.

MCX gold futures gained 0.15% to Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams.

International gold futures climbed 0.47% to $4,419.57 per ounce.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as fresh positions were created by speculators amid firm spot demand, lifting the precious metal in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery gained Rs 231, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by participants.

In international trade, gold futures in New York climbed 0.47 per cent to $4,419.57 per ounce.

Silver prices also moved higher on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining alongside gold.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,566

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,597

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 12,025

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities