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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 10): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 10): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Sep 10, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold prices increased Thursday due to fresh positions and demand.
  • MCX gold futures gained 0.15% to Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams.
  • International gold futures climbed 0.47% to $4,419.57 per ounce.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as fresh positions were created by speculators amid firm spot demand, lifting the precious metal in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery gained Rs 231, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by participants.

In international trade, gold futures in New York climbed 0.47 per cent to $4,419.57 per ounce.

Silver prices also moved higher on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining alongside gold.

Also Read : Brent Crude Crosses $100: OMCs Face Rs 5 Loss On Petrol, Rs 23 On Diesel; What It Means For India

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,566

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,597

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 12,025

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,551

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,663

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,551 14,255 11,663
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,556 14,260 11,668
Gold Rate in Indore 15,556 14,260 11,668
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,566 14,270 11,597
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,551 14,255 12,025
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,551 14,255 11,663
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,551 14,255 11,663
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,566 14,270 11,597
Gold Rate in Salem 15,551 14,255 12,025
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,551 14,255 11,663
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,551 14,255 11,663
Gold Rate in Patna 15,556 14,260 11,668

Also Read : Brent Crude Crosses $100: What Is Driving Oil Prices Higher Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruption?

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 255 255,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase on Thursday?

Gold prices edged higher due to fresh positions created by speculators and firm spot demand. This lifted the precious metal in futures trade.

How much did gold futures gain on the MCX?

Gold futures for October delivery on the MCX gained Rs 231, a 0.15% increase. The price reached Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams.

Did silver prices also rise on Thursday?

Yes, silver prices also moved higher on Thursday. The precious metal gained alongside gold.

What was the price of 24 karat gold in Delhi on September 10?

On September 10, the price for 24 Karat gold in Delhi was Rs 15,566 per gram.

What was the silver price per gram in major Indian cities on September 10?

On September 10, the silver price in most major Indian cities, including Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, was Rs 255 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 10 2026
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