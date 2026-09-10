Gold prices edged higher due to fresh positions created by speculators and firm spot demand. This lifted the precious metal in futures trade.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 10): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Sep 10, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold prices increased Thursday due to fresh positions and demand.
- MCX gold futures gained 0.15% to Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams.
- International gold futures climbed 0.47% to $4,419.57 per ounce.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as fresh positions were created by speculators amid firm spot demand, lifting the precious metal in futures trade.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery gained Rs 231, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.
Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by participants.
In international trade, gold futures in New York climbed 0.47 per cent to $4,419.57 per ounce.
Silver prices also moved higher on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining alongside gold.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 10
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,566
22 Karat- 14,270
18 Karat- 11,597
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,551
22 Karat- 14,255
18 Karat- 12,025
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,551
22 Karat- 14,255
18 Karat- 11,663
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,551
22 Karat- 14,255
18 Karat- 11,663
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,551
22 Karat- 14,255
18 Karat- 11,663
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,551
22 Karat- 14,255
18 Karat- 11,663
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,551
|14,255
|11,663
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,556
|14,260
|11,668
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,556
|14,260
|11,668
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,566
|14,270
|11,597
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,551
|14,255
|12,025
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,551
|14,255
|11,663
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,551
|14,255
|11,663
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,566
|14,270
|11,597
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,551
|14,255
|12,025
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,551
|14,255
|11,663
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,551
|14,255
|11,663
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,556
|14,260
|11,668
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 10
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|255
|255,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices increase on Thursday?
How much did gold futures gain on the MCX?
Gold futures for October delivery on the MCX gained Rs 231, a 0.15% increase. The price reached Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams.
Did silver prices also rise on Thursday?
Yes, silver prices also moved higher on Thursday. The precious metal gained alongside gold.
What was the price of 24 karat gold in Delhi on September 10?
On September 10, the price for 24 Karat gold in Delhi was Rs 15,566 per gram.
What was the silver price per gram in major Indian cities on September 10?
On September 10, the silver price in most major Indian cities, including Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, was Rs 255 per gram.