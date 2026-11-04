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English NewsBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission Update: 66% Of Timeline Complete, Salary Revision Report Expected In 2027

8th Pay Commission Update: 66% Of Timeline Complete, Salary Revision Report Expected In 2027

The Commission has already completed key stages of its consultation process, including meetings that began in March and the submission window for data and suggestions, which closed in July.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 8th Central Pay Commission report expected by May 2027.
  • Reviews pay, allowances for 5 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners.
  • Fitment factor, pay matrix, allowances are key review areas.

The 8th Central Pay Commission has entered the second half of its work, with its report expected by May 2027. The panel has 18 months from its constitution to submit recommendations on pay, allowances and pension-related matters for central government employees and retirees.

The Commission has already completed key stages of its consultation process, including meetings that began in March and the submission window for data and suggestions, which closed in July. Its recommendations are expected to cover around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel.

Fitment Factor And Pay Matrix Among Key Areas Under Review

The fitment factor and revised pay matrix remain among the major aspects employees are waiting to learn about. The Commission’s Terms of Reference, approved by the Union Cabinet last year, require it to assess what changes to existing emoluments would be desirable and feasible.

The review spans salary and pay structures, allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR) and House Rent Allowance (HRA), as well as other cash and non-cash benefits. Increments and promotions are also included in the areas for examination.

The panel has additionally been asked to consider rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs while framing its recommendations.

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Employee Unions, Pension Bodies Have Submitted Their Views

The Commission’s consultation process has involved employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and other stakeholders. Inputs gathered from these groups are expected to shape deliberations on the pension formula, allowances and salary structures.

While the Commission has not released agendas for its visits, discussions are expected to include recurring issues raised in memorandums and meetings with employee and pensioner representatives.

These organisations represent a large number of employees and retirees, including those from the defence and railway sectors. Their submissions are expected to form an important part of the Commission’s deliberations.

Who Is On The 8th Central Pay Commission?

The panel is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, serves as Member-Secretary, while Professor Pulak Ghosh, a Finance professor and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, is also a member.

The Commission said in a post on its official social media account that employees and pensioners can look forward to its final recommendations, including the fitment factor and revised pay structure.

8th Pay Commission Timeline: When Could Revised Salaries Take Effect?

The Commission is required to submit its recommendations within 18 months of being constituted. That puts the expected deadline at May 2027, marking the completion of its full timeline.

However, the report’s submission and the implementation of revised salaries and pensions are separate stages. The rollout could take another two to three years, meaning recommendations announced in 2027 may not be fully implemented until 2029 or 2030.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 8th Central Pay Commission expected to submit its report?

The 8th Central Pay Commission is required to submit its recommendations within 18 months of being constituted. This places the expected deadline for its report in May 2027.

Who will be covered by the 8th Central Pay Commission's recommendations?

The recommendations are expected to cover around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners. This includes personnel from the defence and railway sectors.

What are the key areas under review by the 8th Central Pay Commission?

The Commission is reviewing the fitment factor, revised pay matrix, and salary structures. It also examines allowances such as DA, DR, HRA, increments, and promotions.

Who is leading the 8th Central Pay Commission?

The panel is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Pankaj Jain serves as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh is also a member.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salary 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Alert 8th Cpc 8th Pay Timeline
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