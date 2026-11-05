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English NewsBusinessUttarakhand DA Hike: CM Dhami Approves 3% Increase, Employees To Get Arrears From July

Uttarakhand DA Hike: CM Dhami Approves 3% Increase, Employees To Get Arrears From July

The differential DA amount for the period between July 1, 2026, and October 31, 2026, will be paid to eligible employees in cash as arrears following the Chief Minister's approval.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttarakhand Chief Minister approved 3% Dearness Allowance hike for employees.
  • Allowance increased from 60% to 63%, effective July 1, 2026.
  • State employees, local bodies, universities will benefit from revision.
  • Centre previously announced similar 3% hike for its personnel.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, increasing the rate from 60 per cent to 63 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Centre had earlier raised the DA rate for its employees drawing salaries under the 7th Central Pay Commission from 60 per cent to 63 per cent, effective July 1, 2026. Following the Centre's decision, Dhami approved the proposal to extend the revised DA rate to Uttarakhand government employees, bringing their allowance on a par with that of Central Government employees.

Who Will Benefit From The DA Hike?

Apart from state government employees, the revised DA will benefit eligible personnel working in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities and technical educational institutions. Employees drawing salaries under University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales will also be covered by the decision.

The differential DA amount for the period between July 1, 2026, and October 31, 2026, will be paid to eligible employees in cash as arrears following the Chief Minister's approval.

Centre Had Announced 3% DA Hike On October 28

The Uttarakhand government's decision follows the Centre's announcement of a 3 per cent increase in DA for its employees, taking the rate from 60 per cent to 63 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026.

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The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the additional instalment of DA for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners on October 28. The revision was aimed at providing relief against rising prices.

The increase is expected to benefit approximately 48.54 lakh Central Government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners across the country.

According to the Centre, the combined annual financial implication of the DA and DR increase will be Rs 10,016.10 crore, adding to government expenditure.

The additional instalment was approved in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

What Is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness Allowance is paid to serving government employees to help them offset the impact of inflation on their cost of living. Dearness Relief serves a similar purpose for pensioners, helping them manage the effect of rising prices on their pension income.

Following the latest revision, eligible Central Government employees and pensioners will receive an additional three percentage points over the previous rate of 60 per cent of their basic pay or pension, respectively.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Dearness Allowance (DA) rate for Uttarakhand government employees?

The Dearness Allowance for Uttarakhand government employees has been increased by 3%, bringing the new rate from 60% to 63%. This decision aligns with the Centre's earlier announcement regarding DA rates.

When will the DA hike for Uttarakhand government employees take effect?

The approved 3% DA hike for Uttarakhand government employees will be effective from July 1, 2026. This follows the Centre's decision to increase DA for its own employees from the same date.

Who will benefit from the DA hike in Uttarakhand?

The DA hike will benefit state government employees, personnel in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities, technical educational institutions, and those under UGC pay scales.

What is Dearness Allowance (DA)?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is paid to serving government employees to help them offset the impact of inflation on their cost of living. Dearness Relief (DR) serves a similar purpose for pensioners.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
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Uttarakhand DA Hike CM Dhami Approves 3% DA Increase Employees To Get Arrears From July
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