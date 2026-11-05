Uttarakhand DA Hike: CM Dhami Approves 3% Increase, Employees To Get Arrears From July

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttarakhand Chief Minister approved 3% Dearness Allowance hike for employees.

Allowance increased from 60% to 63%, effective July 1, 2026.

State employees, local bodies, universities will benefit from revision.

Centre previously announced similar 3% hike for its personnel.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, increasing the rate from 60 per cent to 63 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Centre had earlier raised the DA rate for its employees drawing salaries under the 7th Central Pay Commission from 60 per cent to 63 per cent, effective July 1, 2026. Following the Centre's decision, Dhami approved the proposal to extend the revised DA rate to Uttarakhand government employees, bringing their allowance on a par with that of Central Government employees.

Who Will Benefit From The DA Hike?

Apart from state government employees, the revised DA will benefit eligible personnel working in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities and technical educational institutions. Employees drawing salaries under University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales will also be covered by the decision.

The differential DA amount for the period between July 1, 2026, and October 31, 2026, will be paid to eligible employees in cash as arrears following the Chief Minister's approval.

Centre Had Announced 3% DA Hike On October 28

The Uttarakhand government's decision follows the Centre's announcement of a 3 per cent increase in DA for its employees, taking the rate from 60 per cent to 63 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026.

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The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the additional instalment of DA for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners on October 28. The revision was aimed at providing relief against rising prices.

The increase is expected to benefit approximately 48.54 lakh Central Government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners across the country.

According to the Centre, the combined annual financial implication of the DA and DR increase will be Rs 10,016.10 crore, adding to government expenditure.

The additional instalment was approved in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

What Is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness Allowance is paid to serving government employees to help them offset the impact of inflation on their cost of living. Dearness Relief serves a similar purpose for pensioners, helping them manage the effect of rising prices on their pension income.

Following the latest revision, eligible Central Government employees and pensioners will receive an additional three percentage points over the previous rate of 60 per cent of their basic pay or pension, respectively.

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