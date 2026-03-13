From Cooking Gas To Flight Tickets: How The Iran War Could Affect Your Daily Budget

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The escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States may appear distant for most Indian households, but its economic impact is already beginning to show up in everyday expenses.

From cooking gas cylinders to airline tickets and gold prices, the ripple effects of geopolitical tensions are gradually making their way into household budgets and investment portfolios.

Energy markets have been particularly sensitive to the crisis. Global crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel recently after military strikes on Iran began on February 28, triggering concerns over supply disruptions in West Asia. India, which imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements, is especially vulnerable to such shocks.

Here are nine ways the conflict could affect the financial decisions and spending patterns of Indian households.

1. Domestic LPG Prices Move Higher

Cooking gas has already become more expensive for households. Domestic LPG cylinder prices rose by Rs 60 on March 7, marking the second increase within a year.

The hike comes amid rising global energy prices following the escalation of the conflict in West Asia. Officials have also warned of potential supply disruptions and have asked states and Union territories to closely monitor LPG availability.

Authorities have urged state administrations to take action against hoarding and black marketing of cylinders and to monitor supplies daily. Despite these instructions, concerns among households persist as demand rises.

Instances of inflated pricing have also been reported in some places. One household worker reportedly said she was asked to pay as much as Rs 8,000 for a single gas cylinder, highlighting the anxiety many families are currently experiencing.

2. Petrol And Diesel Prices Under Pressure

Retail petrol and diesel prices in India have not been increased for the moment, even though global crude oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel.

Government sources say state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation currently have the financial capacity to absorb the higher crude prices for now.

However, India imports roughly 2.5 to 2.7 million barrels of crude oil per day through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Any prolonged disruption in the region could eventually put pressure on domestic fuel prices.

Higher fuel costs would also increase transportation expenses across the economy, which could then translate into higher prices for everyday goods.

3. Stock Market Volatility And Investment Risks

Periods of geopolitical tension often bring volatility to financial markets. Equity prices can fluctuate sharply as investors reassess risks linked to global growth, oil prices and currency movements.

For retail investors, this can affect portfolios that are heavily invested in equities or mutual funds. Financial planners frequently stress the importance of maintaining an emergency fund during such periods.

4. Airline Tickets Are Becoming More Expensive

Air travel costs are also rising as aviation fuel prices climb.

Air India and Air India Express have introduced fuel surcharges to manage higher operating expenses. Domestic passengers are currently paying a surcharge of Rs 399 per ticket.

International travel is also becoming more expensive. Additional surcharges range from $10 for West Asia flights to $90 for African routes and $60 for Southeast Asia.

From March 18, these surcharges are expected to rise further, reaching $125 for Europe and $200 for North America and Australia routes.

Air India said the surcharges are necessary to manage operating costs and maintain services during the current period of volatility.

5. Commercial LPG Costs Rise For Businesses

Commercial LPG used by restaurants, cafes and hotels has also become more expensive.

Higher fuel costs increase operational expenses for food service businesses, which could eventually translate into higher menu prices for customers.

Restaurants may need to adjust pricing if LPG and transportation costs continue to climb.

6. Everyday Goods Could Become Costlier

Fuel prices have a cascading effect across the economy. Higher diesel and petrol prices increase the cost of transporting goods across the country.

As logistics and manufacturing costs rise, consumers may eventually see higher prices for groceries, dry fruits and several everyday items.

7. Pressure On The Rupee

Rising crude oil imports can also put pressure on the Indian rupee.

When oil prices increase, India’s import bill rises, which can weaken the domestic currency. A weaker rupee makes international travel, overseas education and imported goods more expensive for consumers.

Remittances and international transfers could also become costlier if financial institutions pass on higher operating costs to customers.

8. Gold Prices React To Global Uncertainty

During periods of geopolitical conflict, gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset.

This trend has been reflected in Indian markets as well, where gold jewellery prices have remained elevated amid global uncertainty.

Although gold prices dipped slightly on March 12 after US inflation data tempered expectations of interest rate cuts, safe-haven demand remains a key driver during geopolitical crises.

For investors, higher gold prices may boost returns on gold-linked investments, even as jewellery purchases become more expensive.

9. Weddings Become More Expensive

India’s wedding season may also feel the impact of rising costs.

Gold jewellery, catering, transportation and decor are already significant expenses for families planning celebrations.

If fuel, food and precious metal prices continue to rise amid prolonged geopolitical tensions, wedding budgets could become even more strained.

A Conflict With Everyday Consequences

Although the conflict is unfolding thousands of kilometres away, its economic consequences are already touching several aspects of daily life in India.

From higher LPG cylinder prices and fuel surcharges to rising gold costs and potential inflation in groceries, the financial effects of geopolitical tensions are gradually filtering into household budgets.

As long as uncertainty persists in global energy markets, Indian consumers may need to prepare for continued volatility in both expenses and investments.