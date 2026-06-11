The 'Cookie-Jar' Investing Strategy: Why Having Just One Portfolio Might Be A Mistake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Risk attitude varies per goal, requiring separate investment portfolios.

Each portfolio uses equity ETFs and bond funds simply.

Implement each goal using dedicated account, two SIPs.

Most people think of themselves as either risk-takers or cautious investors. But that is not quite how it works. Your risk attitude is not a fixed personality trait. It can change depending on what you are investing in.

You might be willing to take risks while saving for a vacation, but become very conservative when it comes to your child's education. This single insight changes how you should build your investment portfolio.

Why One Portfolio Is Not Enough

When you have different goals, a single investment portfolio tries to do too many things at once. The risk level that works for one goal may be completely wrong for another.

Two goals can have the same time horizon but still require different investment approaches. This is because how you feel about losing money is not the same across all your goals. The stakes are different. The emotions are different.

The solution is straightforward: build a separate portfolio for each goal.

The Cookie-Jar Idea

Think of the jars in your kitchen. Each one holds a specific ingredient. You do not mix everything into one jar.

The same logic applies to investing. Label each portfolio after the goal it serves. One for retirement. One for your child's education. Each jar holds what it is meant to hold, and nothing else. This is called the cookie-jar approach to investing.

Also Read: Opendoor To Lay Off Nearly 250 Employees As It Winds Down India Operations, Shifts Roles To US

Keeping It Simple

Managing multiple portfolios sounds complicated. It does not have to be.

For each portfolio, you only need two asset classes: equity and bonds. And for each asset class, pick just one investment product.

For bonds, a bank recurring deposit works well. The key is to match the deposit tenure with your goal's time horizon.

For equity, an ETF (exchange-traded fund) is a good choice. It is a passive product, meaning it simply tracks a market index rather than trying to beat it. This also helps you avoid a common regret: wondering why you did not pick a fund that ended up doing better than yours.

How To Actually Set It Up

Start by deciding how much you want to save each month for each goal. Transfer that amount to a separate savings account meant only for that goal.

From that account, set up two SIPs (systematic investment plans). One SIP goes into the equity ETF. The other goes into the recurring deposit or a bond fund.

That is two SIPs per goal. Two jars, so to speak.

Why A Separate Account Matters

Keeping a dedicated savings account for each goal makes your life easier when it is time to rebalance.

Rebalancing means adjusting the mix of equity and bonds in your portfolio over time. As you get closer to your goal, you should reduce equity exposure because you cannot afford big losses near the finish line.

Having a separate account for each goal makes it easier to track, adjust, and protect each portfolio independently.

Is It Worth The Effort?

Managing a separate portfolio for every life goal may sound like a lot of work upfront. But once you automate the process through SIPs, it largely runs on its own.

The payoff is that each goal gets the right level of risk. Your retirement savings are not held hostage to how you feel about your vacation fund. And your child's education money is protected even when equity markets fall.

One portfolio tries to be everything. The cookie-jar approach lets each goal breathe on its own.

Also Read: Gold Silver Rate Today (June 11): Prices Fall Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More