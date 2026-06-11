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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 11): Prices Fall Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 11): Prices Fall Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 11 as geopolitical tensions escalated in West Asia. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Higher US interest rate expectations further pressured metal prices.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices fell on Thursday, with both metals dropping up to 2 per cent as investors tracked the latest developments in the West Asia conflict. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery hit an intraday low of Rs 1,46,444, down 1 per cent or Rs 1,573. By around noon, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,47,860, a fall of 0.11 per cent or Rs 157 from its previous close. It had touched an intraday high of Rs 1,48,089 earlier in the session.

Silver saw sharper swings. The July futures contract fell as much as 2.12 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 2,30,493. It later recovered to trade at Rs 2,34,500, still down Rs 1,005 or 0.43 per cent. The metal touched a high of Rs 2,35,402 during the session. Gold and silver had opened at Rs 1,46,518 and Rs 2,31,671, respectively, on the MCX.

The fall was not limited to Indian markets. On the COMEX, international gold was trading at $4,105.30 per ounce, down 0.68 per cent. COMEX silver fell over 1.29 per cent to $63.90.

Commodity analysts said gold steadied near multi-month lows after the US military confirmed it had completed its latest strikes on Iran. This raised hopes that talks between the two sides could resume, reducing the urgency for investors to park money in safe assets like gold.

When investors expect conflict or economic uncertainty, they tend to buy gold as a safe store of value. When tensions ease, that demand drops. That is what analysts say happened on Thursday.

Adding to the pressure, expectations that US interest rates could stay higher for longer also weighed on prices. Gold and silver do not pay interest or dividends. When interest rates are high, investors tend to prefer assets that do. That makes gold and silver less attractive by comparison.

Markets were also watching crude oil closely. Brent crude jumped over 2 per cent to trade near $95 per barrel, while US WTI crude climbed 4 per cent to $93.64 per barrel. Analysts said rising energy prices could stoke inflation, which in turn may influence how the US Federal Reserve decides on interest rates going ahead.

Also Read: Excise Duty Removed On Higher-Ethanol Petrol: Will It Make Fuel Cheaper Or Improve Mileage For You?

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 11

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,579

22 Karat- 13,365

18 Karat- 10,938

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,728

22 Karat- 13,500

18 Karat- 11,310

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,564

22 Karat- 13,350

18 Karat- 10,923

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,564

22 Karat- 13,350

18 Karat- 10,923

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,564

22 Karat- 13,350

18 Karat- 10,923

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,564

22 Karat- 13,350

18 Karat- 10,923

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,564 13,350 10,923
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,569 13,355 10,928
Gold Rate in Indore 14,569 13,355 10,928
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,579 13,365 10,938
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,728 13,500 11,310
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,564 13,350 10,923
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,564 13,350 10,923
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,579 13,365 10,938
Gold Rate in Salem 14,728 13,500 11,310
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,564 13,350 10,923
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,564 13,350 10,923
Gold Rate in Patna 14,569 13,355 10,928

Also Read: Most Home Buyers Don't Know These Joint Home Loan Benefits: How Families Save Lakhs In Taxes

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 11

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the silver price per kilogram in Chennai on June 11?

On June 11, the silver price in Chennai was Rs 260,000 per kilogram. This data reflects the specific rates mentioned in the article for that city.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 11 June 2026
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