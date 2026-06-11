On June 11, the silver price in Chennai was Rs 260,000 per kilogram. This data reflects the specific rates mentioned in the article for that city.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 11): Prices Fall Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 11 as geopolitical tensions escalated in West Asia. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Higher US interest rate expectations further pressured metal prices.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices fell on Thursday, with both metals dropping up to 2 per cent as investors tracked the latest developments in the West Asia conflict.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery hit an intraday low of Rs 1,46,444, down 1 per cent or Rs 1,573. By around noon, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,47,860, a fall of 0.11 per cent or Rs 157 from its previous close. It had touched an intraday high of Rs 1,48,089 earlier in the session.
Silver saw sharper swings. The July futures contract fell as much as 2.12 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 2,30,493. It later recovered to trade at Rs 2,34,500, still down Rs 1,005 or 0.43 per cent. The metal touched a high of Rs 2,35,402 during the session. Gold and silver had opened at Rs 1,46,518 and Rs 2,31,671, respectively, on the MCX.
The fall was not limited to Indian markets. On the COMEX, international gold was trading at $4,105.30 per ounce, down 0.68 per cent. COMEX silver fell over 1.29 per cent to $63.90.
Commodity analysts said gold steadied near multi-month lows after the US military confirmed it had completed its latest strikes on Iran. This raised hopes that talks between the two sides could resume, reducing the urgency for investors to park money in safe assets like gold.
When investors expect conflict or economic uncertainty, they tend to buy gold as a safe store of value. When tensions ease, that demand drops. That is what analysts say happened on Thursday.
Adding to the pressure, expectations that US interest rates could stay higher for longer also weighed on prices. Gold and silver do not pay interest or dividends. When interest rates are high, investors tend to prefer assets that do. That makes gold and silver less attractive by comparison.
Markets were also watching crude oil closely. Brent crude jumped over 2 per cent to trade near $95 per barrel, while US WTI crude climbed 4 per cent to $93.64 per barrel. Analysts said rising energy prices could stoke inflation, which in turn may influence how the US Federal Reserve decides on interest rates going ahead.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 11
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,579
22 Karat- 13,365
18 Karat- 10,938
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,728
22 Karat- 13,500
18 Karat- 11,310
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,564
22 Karat- 13,350
18 Karat- 10,923
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,564
22 Karat- 13,350
18 Karat- 10,923
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,564
22 Karat- 13,350
18 Karat- 10,923
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,564
22 Karat- 13,350
18 Karat- 10,923
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,564
|13,350
|10,923
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,569
|13,355
|10,928
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,569
|13,355
|10,928
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,579
|13,365
|10,938
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,728
|13,500
|11,310
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,564
|13,350
|10,923
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,564
|13,350
|10,923
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,579
|13,365
|10,938
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,728
|13,500
|11,310
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,564
|13,350
|10,923
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,564
|13,350
|10,923
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,569
|13,355
|10,928
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 11
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|250
|250,000