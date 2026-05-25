Bakrid Bank Holiday 2026: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed On May 27 And 28?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks in Tripura close May 26 for Kazi Nazrul Islam anniversary.

Most Indian banks close May 27 for Bakrid; some observe later.

Banks open May 30 (fifth Saturday), closed May 31 (Sunday).

Banks across India will remain closed for two days in the week of May 25 to 31, 2026, one limited to a single state and one affecting most of the country. Here is a clear breakdown of which branches will be closed, when, and which services you can still access.

May 26: Only Tripura

Tuesday, May 26, is a working day for banks in almost every state. The sole exception is Tripura, where branches will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, a figure widely revered across the region.

May 27: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) Holiday In Most States

Wednesday, May 27, is a holiday for Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the majority of states. Branches will remain shut in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and the Mahe region of Puducherry.

Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will observe the holiday on May 28 instead. Jammu and Kashmir will see closures on both days. Since Bakrid follows the Islamic lunar calendar, the exact date can shift by a day depending on the moon sighting. Customers are advised to confirm with their nearest branch closer to the date.

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May 30 And 31: One Open, One Shut

Saturday, May 30, is the fifth Saturday of the month, which means banks will remain open. Under RBI guidelines, only the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are mandatory holidays, while the fifth is a regular working day. Sunday, May 31, is a standard weekly off, and branches will be closed nationwide.

Digital Banking Continues Through All Holidays

Branch closures do not bring banking to a halt. UPI payments, as well as NEFT, RTGS and IMPS fund transfers, remain available round the clock, including on public holidays and Sundays. ATMs continue to function for cash withdrawals, balance checks and mini statements. Bank mobile apps and internet banking portals can also be used to view account statements, download documents, and manage standing instructions.

What You Cannot Do Without Visiting A Branch

Certain services are only available in person and will not be accessible on holidays. These include depositing cash or cheques at the counter, requesting a demand draft, accessing a bank locker and completing in-person KYC verification. Any such tasks should be scheduled on a working day.

Customers are advised to check the RBI's official holiday list or get in touch with their local branch to confirm closures specific to their area, as observances can vary by state and region.



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