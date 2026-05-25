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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 25): Prices Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 25): Prices Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on May 25 amid global market caution. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 May 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices rose supported by a weaker dollar.
  • MCX gold futures edged up, silver prices surged significantly.
  • Geopolitical developments and safe-haven demand influenced precious metals.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded higher on Monday, supported by weakness in the US dollar and a sharp decline in crude oil prices as investors tracked developments surrounding possible progress in US-Iran peace negotiations.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery rose 0.36 per cent, or Rs 566, to trade at Rs 1,59,245 around 10:48 am. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500, marking a gain of Rs 821, or 0.51 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,58,679. It also recorded a session low of Rs 1,59,014, still higher by Rs 335, or 0.21 per cent.

Silver prices outperformed gold during the session. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery surged nearly 2 per cent, or Rs 5,400, to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,77,245 per kg. At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,76,427, up Rs 4,581, or 1.7 per cent. The intraday low stood at Rs 2,75,428, reflecting gains of Rs 3,582, or 1.31 per cent.

Earlier in the session, gold and silver opened at Rs 1,59,150 and Rs 2,76,683 respectively on the MCX.

Commodity market experts said MCX gold continued to hold above the Rs 1,59,000 level with a cautious-to-positive undertone. Immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,59,500-Rs 1,60,000 range, while a sustained breakout could push prices towards Rs 1,61,000. On the downside, support is placed near Rs 1,58,000-Rs 1,57,500.

Silver, meanwhile, remained firm above the Rs 2,76,000 mark despite ongoing volatility. Analysts said a sustained move above Rs 2,77,000 could pave the way for further upside towards the Rs 2,79,000-Rs 2,80,000 zone, while key support is placed around Rs 2,73,000.

Experts noted that safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to influence the movement in precious metals.

In overseas markets, bullion prices also traded in positive territory. COMEX gold gained 0.75 per cent to trade at $4,557.30 per ounce, while COMEX silver climbed more than 2 per cent to $78.015 per ounce.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices witnessed a sharp decline. Brent crude futures fell 6 per cent to $97.16 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped over 6 per cent to $90.33 per barrel.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: 3490 Calories, Rs 69,000 Salary Demand - Why Food Costs Are Now Key

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 25

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,953

22 Karat- 14,625

18 Karat- 11,964

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,124

22 Karat- 14,780

18 Karat- 12,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,938 14,610 11,954
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,943 14,615 11,959
Gold Rate in Indore 15,943 14,615 11,959
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,953 14,625 11,964
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,124 14,780 12,400
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,938 14,610 11,954
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,938 14,610 11,954
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,953 14,625 11,964
Gold Rate in Salem 16,124 14,780 12,400
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,938 14,610 11,954
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,938 14,610 11,954
Gold Rate in Patna 15,943 14,615 11,959

Also Read : Oil Stocks Rally: HPCL, IOC, BPCL Jump After Fresh Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 25

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

Also Read : Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trend for gold and silver prices?

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Monday, supported by a weaker US dollar and falling crude oil prices.

How did MCX gold futures perform?

MCX gold futures for June 5 delivery rose 0.36%, or Rs 566, trading at Rs 1,59,245. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500.

How did MCX silver futures perform?

MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery surged nearly 2%, or Rs 5,400, hitting an intraday high of Rs 2,77,245 per kg.

What factors are influencing precious metal prices?

Safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to influence the movement in precious metals, alongside currency and oil market trends.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 25 May 2026
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