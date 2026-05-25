Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices rose supported by a weaker dollar.

MCX gold futures edged up, silver prices surged significantly.

Geopolitical developments and safe-haven demand influenced precious metals.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded higher on Monday, supported by weakness in the US dollar and a sharp decline in crude oil prices as investors tracked developments surrounding possible progress in US-Iran peace negotiations.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery rose 0.36 per cent, or Rs 566, to trade at Rs 1,59,245 around 10:48 am. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500, marking a gain of Rs 821, or 0.51 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,58,679. It also recorded a session low of Rs 1,59,014, still higher by Rs 335, or 0.21 per cent.

Silver prices outperformed gold during the session. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery surged nearly 2 per cent, or Rs 5,400, to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,77,245 per kg. At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,76,427, up Rs 4,581, or 1.7 per cent. The intraday low stood at Rs 2,75,428, reflecting gains of Rs 3,582, or 1.31 per cent.

Earlier in the session, gold and silver opened at Rs 1,59,150 and Rs 2,76,683 respectively on the MCX.

Commodity market experts said MCX gold continued to hold above the Rs 1,59,000 level with a cautious-to-positive undertone. Immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,59,500-Rs 1,60,000 range, while a sustained breakout could push prices towards Rs 1,61,000. On the downside, support is placed near Rs 1,58,000-Rs 1,57,500.

Silver, meanwhile, remained firm above the Rs 2,76,000 mark despite ongoing volatility. Analysts said a sustained move above Rs 2,77,000 could pave the way for further upside towards the Rs 2,79,000-Rs 2,80,000 zone, while key support is placed around Rs 2,73,000.

Experts noted that safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to influence the movement in precious metals.

In overseas markets, bullion prices also traded in positive territory. COMEX gold gained 0.75 per cent to trade at $4,557.30 per ounce, while COMEX silver climbed more than 2 per cent to $78.015 per ounce.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices witnessed a sharp decline. Brent crude futures fell 6 per cent to $97.16 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped over 6 per cent to $90.33 per barrel.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 25

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,953

22 Karat- 14,625

18 Karat- 11,964

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,124

22 Karat- 14,780

18 Karat- 12,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,938

22 Karat- 14,610

18 Karat- 11,954

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 25

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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