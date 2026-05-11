Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays From May 11-17: Check Full List Of Bank Closures This Week

Bank Holidays From May 11-17: Check Full List Of Bank Closures This Week

Banks will remain closed only on May 17 this week. Check the full list of bank holidays from May 11–17, 2026, and find out which services work on holidays.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Online banking services and ATMs remain operational during holidays.

Banks across India will remain closed only on Sunday, May 17, a weekend holiday, between May 11 and May 17. No other bank holiday falls within this period, so branches will be fully operational from Monday to Saturday this week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified nine holidays for banks this month, including those for the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and others. These cover national and regional public holidays, all Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. 

Are Banks Open On Saturday This Week?

Yes, banks are open this Saturday, May 16. Since May 16 falls on the third Saturday of the month, branches across India will operate as usual during regular working hours. Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless a special holiday is declared.

Also Read: Adani Group Announces Rs 1,060 Crore Cement Grinding Unit In MP’s Guna, 1,500 Jobs Expected

What about the rest of May?

Beyond this week, banks will be closed on May 23 (fourth Saturday), May 24 (Sunday), May 27 (Bakrid/Eid al-Adha), and May 31 (Sunday). 

  • May 23 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday
  • May 24 (Sunday) - Weekend Holiday
  • May 27 (Wednesday) - Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
  • May 31 (Sunday) - Weekend Holiday

It is worth noting that bank holidays can differ from state to state depending on local festivals and regional observances. Customers are advised to check the RBI's official holiday list or contact their nearest branch to confirm closures in their area.

Also Read: Raising A Family And Managing Finances: Money Lessons from Modern Mothers

Online Banking During Bank Holidays: What Works And What Does Not

Even when bank branches are shut, most banking services continue to operate online without interruption. 

UPI-based payments work as usual, so you can send and receive money, pay bills, and scan QR codes at shops without any restrictions. NEFT, RTGS and IMPS services also remain available, easing fund transfers between bank accounts even on a Sunday or a public holiday. ATMs remain operational on bank holidays for cash withdrawals, balance enquiries, and mini statements.

You can also use your bank's mobile app or internet banking to view account statements, download documents, set up or modify standing instructions, and check the status of existing requests.

Branch-dependent services do not function on holidays. These include depositing cash or cheques at the counter, getting a demand draft issued, accessing your bank locker, or completing in-person KYC verification.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banking services are not available on bank holidays?

Branch-dependent services such as depositing cash or cheques at the counter, issuing demand drafts, accessing bank lockers, or completing in-person KYC verification are not available on holidays.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holidays Bank Holidays 2026 Rbi Bank Holiday Sbi Bank Holiday Icici Bank Holiday
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Bank Holidays From May 11-17: Check Full List Of Bank Closures This Week
Bank Holidays From May 11-17: Check Full List Of Bank Closures This Week
Personal Finance
Raising A Family And Managing Finances: Money Lessons from Modern Mothers
Raising A Family And Managing Finances: Money Lessons from Modern Mothers
Personal Finance
Before You Take A Car Loan, Read The Fine Print Nobody Talks About
The Smartest Thing To Check Before Taking A Car Loan Isn’t The EMI
Personal Finance
Are Travel Loans Trapping Indians? Here’s Why That Dream Trip Could Cost You Double
Are Travel Loans Trapping Indians? Here’s Why That Dream Trip Could Cost You Double
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Narendra Modi Appeals To Citizens To Save Petrol And Diesel
BIG BREAKING: Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Cut Petrol, Diesel Use
LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Posters Accuse SP Leaders of Promoting Power Theft in Uttar Pradesh
BIG POLITICAL ATTACK: Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Over UP Cabinet Expansion Ahead of 2027 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget