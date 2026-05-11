Bank Holidays From May 11-17: Check Full List Of Bank Closures This Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online banking services and ATMs remain operational during holidays.

Banks across India will remain closed only on Sunday, May 17, a weekend holiday, between May 11 and May 17. No other bank holiday falls within this period, so branches will be fully operational from Monday to Saturday this week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified nine holidays for banks this month, including those for the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and others. These cover national and regional public holidays, all Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Are Banks Open On Saturday This Week?

Yes, banks are open this Saturday, May 16. Since May 16 falls on the third Saturday of the month, branches across India will operate as usual during regular working hours. Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless a special holiday is declared.

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What about the rest of May?

Beyond this week, banks will be closed on May 23 (fourth Saturday), May 24 (Sunday), May 27 (Bakrid/Eid al-Adha), and May 31 (Sunday).

May 23 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

- Fourth Saturday May 24 (Sunday) - Weekend Holiday

- Weekend Holiday May 27 (Wednesday) - Bakrid / Eid al-Adha

- Bakrid / Eid al-Adha May 31 (Sunday) - Weekend Holiday

It is worth noting that bank holidays can differ from state to state depending on local festivals and regional observances. Customers are advised to check the RBI's official holiday list or contact their nearest branch to confirm closures in their area.

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Online Banking During Bank Holidays: What Works And What Does Not

Even when bank branches are shut, most banking services continue to operate online without interruption.

UPI-based payments work as usual, so you can send and receive money, pay bills, and scan QR codes at shops without any restrictions. NEFT, RTGS and IMPS services also remain available, easing fund transfers between bank accounts even on a Sunday or a public holiday. ATMs remain operational on bank holidays for cash withdrawals, balance enquiries, and mini statements.

You can also use your bank's mobile app or internet banking to view account statements, download documents, set up or modify standing instructions, and check the status of existing requests.

Branch-dependent services do not function on holidays. These include depositing cash or cheques at the counter, getting a demand draft issued, accessing your bank locker, or completing in-person KYC verification.