8th Pay Commission: When Will Employees Get Hike? April 13 Meet To Finalise Demands

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The drafting committee of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) (NC-JCM), which represents central government employees and pensioners, is set to meet on April 13 to finalise its memorandum for the 8th Pay Commission. The development comes as lakhs of employees await clarity on revised salaries, pensions and allowances under the new pay panel. The meeting is expected to play a crucial role in shaping recommendations that will be submitted to the Commission, marking a key step in the ongoing consultation process over the much-anticipated pay revision.

Key Meeting

The April 13 meeting of the NC-JCM drafting committee will focus on finalising the memorandum that outlines demands from central government employees and pensioners. This document will serve as a formal submission to the 8th Pay Commission, highlighting expectations on salary revisions, pension restructuring and changes in allowances.

The NC-JCM acts as a key interface between employee bodies and the government, making its recommendations significant in influencing the Commission’s deliberations. The meeting comes at a time when employee unions have been actively engaging with authorities to ensure their concerns are reflected in the new pay framework.

What Employees Can Expect

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to revise salaries with effect from January 1, 2026, although the actual rollout may take time. The Commission typically takes several months to prepare its report, after which the government reviews and approves the recommendations.

If there is a delay in implementation, employees are likely to receive arrears for the intervening period. Apart from basic pay, revisions are also expected in pensions and various allowances, which could significantly impact take-home income and retirement benefits.

The upcoming meeting is therefore seen as a crucial milestone in the process, as it will shape the demands that form the basis of discussions with the Commission, keeping millions of employees and pensioners closely watching the outcome.