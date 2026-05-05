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HomeBusinessNo Hike in Petrol Prices, But Oil Firms Are Bleeding. Here’s Why

No Hike in Petrol Prices, But Oil Firms Are Bleeding. Here’s Why

Petrol prices have remained unchanged despite crude oil hovering above $100 per barrel, offering relief to consumers but squeezing oil marketing companies.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government offers no financial support to oil companies.
  • Companies face large losses on fuel sales.
  • Retail prices frozen despite rising global costs.

India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are facing mounting financial strain as retail fuel prices remain frozen despite elevated global crude costs, with the government indicating that no financial support is currently under consideration.

No Bailout Plan from the Centre

The Centre has made it clear that there is no proposal to compensate OMCs for losses incurred from selling petrol, diesel and aviation fuel below market-linked prices.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, said on Monday, “The government does not have any proposal that talks about supporting oil marketing companies,” even as pressure on the sector continues to build, reported The Financial Express.

The clarification follows several media reports claiming an end to the fuel price freeze coming soon.

Negative Margins Widen

The pricing mismatch is beginning to show in company balance sheets.

According to rating agency ICRA, OMCs are currently facing negative marketing margins of around Rs 14 per litre on petrol and Rs 18 per litre on diesel at prevailing crude prices.

The strain comes as Brent crude continues to hover around $108 per barrel, while retail fuel prices have remained unchanged since early April 2022.

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Retail Prices Stay Put Despite Rising Costs

Despite a sharp rise in input costs, retail prices of petrol and diesel have not been revised.

Sharma noted that while supply conditions have tightened, there has been no increase in pump prices. “Supplies have been impacted and there is tightness in the market,” she said, underlining the imbalance between costs and retail pricing.

Selective Price Adjustments in Other Segments

While auto fuel prices have remained frozen, OMCs have taken limited pricing action in other segments.

Industrial LPG prices and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for foreign carriers have been increased, reflecting partial alignment with global market trends.

However, domestic LPG and ATF for Indian carriers continue to remain under price control, adding to the pressure on overall margins.

Market Tightness and Supply Challenges

Global oil markets remain tight amid ongoing supply disruptions, further complicating the outlook for fuel retailers.

The combination of high crude prices and constrained supply has created a challenging environment for OMCs, particularly in the absence of price revisions at the retail level.

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Profitability Under Strain

The continued freeze on petrol and diesel prices is weighing heavily on the profitability of state-run fuel retailers.

Even after recent reductions in excise duty, the gap between input costs and retail prices has widened, forcing companies to absorb significant losses.

With no government relief on the horizon, OMCs are expected to continue bearing the financial burden for now.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Indian government providing financial support to oil marketing companies (OMCs) for fuel price losses?

No, the central government has stated that there is no proposal to compensate OMCs for losses incurred by selling fuel below market prices.

What are the current marketing margins for petrol and diesel in India?

OMCs are facing negative marketing margins of approximately Rs 14 per litre on petrol and Rs 18 per litre on diesel due to current crude prices.

Have retail fuel prices in India changed recently despite rising global crude costs?

No, retail prices for petrol and diesel have remained unchanged since early April 2022, despite a significant increase in global crude oil prices.

Have there been any price adjustments in other fuel segments by OMCs?

Yes, OMCs have increased industrial LPG prices and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for foreign carriers, but domestic LPG and ATF for Indian carriers remain price-controlled.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Petrol Price Today Petrol Prices Today OMCs Fuel Price Hike No Hike In Fuel Prices
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