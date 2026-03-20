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HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Pensioners’ Body Seeks New DA Formula, Flags Flaws In Current Index

8th Pay Commission: Pensioners’ Body Seeks New DA Formula, Flags Flaws In Current Index

Pensioners’ body urges 8th Pay Commission to revise DA formula, proposing a government-specific index to better reflect real inflation impact.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
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8th Pay Commission: A pensioners’ organisation has urged the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to revisit the way Dearness Allowance (DA) is calculated, recommending the introduction of a government-specific index. The suggestion comes amid concerns that the existing system may not accurately reflect the cost of living for government employees.

Call For A Government-Specific DA Index

The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has proposed that the upcoming pay commission consider developing a separate consumption-based index tailored specifically for government staff.

In its submission, the body stressed that earlier commissions had already identified shortcomings in the current framework and called for a more practical approach to DA calculation.

"The recommendation of the 6th CPC for a separate consumption basket for Government employees deserves reconsideration."

At present, Dearness Allowance is determined using the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), a method adopted following the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

DA is a crucial component of salaries for central government employees, designed to offset inflation and safeguard the real value of basic pay.

However, the RSCWS has argued that relying solely on this index may not provide a complete picture of the consumption patterns of government employees.

"DA is based on the All-India Consumer Price Index (Industrial Workers). Every Pay Commission observed some inconsistences in the method of computing dearness allowance. 6th CPC looked into the weightages assigned to various components of consumption and the manner in which the Labor Bureau conducts the survey,"

8th Pay Commission Seeks Broader Feedback

The recommendations were submitted in response to a detailed questionnaire issued by the 8th CPC, which is currently gathering stakeholder inputs on various aspects of pay and pension reforms.

One of the key questions raised by the commission relates to whether a hybrid model should be considered, combining inflation protection with trends in formal sector wage growth.

The questionnaire also notes that inflation levels in recent years have been relatively moderate compared to earlier decades, as reflected in AICPI-IW data. Against this backdrop, the commission is examining whether a revised method could better address future economic conditions.

Stakeholders have been asked to share their views on the potential structure of such a model, including the proportion of weightage that should be given to inflation versus wage growth, as well as practical challenges in implementation.

The deadline for submitting responses to the 18-point questionnaire has been set as March 31, 2026, after which the commission is expected to begin evaluating the feedback.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of feedback is the 8th Pay Commission seeking from stakeholders?

The commission is seeking input on various aspects of pay and pension reforms, including whether a hybrid model combining inflation protection with wage growth trends should be considered.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission ABP Live Your Money Your Life RSCWS DA Formula
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