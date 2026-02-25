Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8th Pay Commission Before Holi: Will Salaries Jump With Higher Fitment Factor?

Just days before the festival, fresh data on Dearness Allowance (DA) has reignited discussions around the likely fitment factor under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Holi approaches and households prepare for colours, sweets and celebration, central government employees and pensioners have another reason to watch the calendar closely. 

Just days before the festival, fresh data on Dearness Allowance (DA) has reignited discussions around the likely fitment factor under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. While no formal announcement has yet been made on the constitution or rollout timeline of the new pay panel, the numbers emerging from inflation trends are offering the clearest hint yet of what may lie ahead.

Why Dearness Allowance Signals A 1.60 Baseline

The current conversation centres on the Dearness Allowance, the cost-of-living adjustment paid to central government employees to offset inflation. Under the 7th Pay Commission structure, DA has now crossed the 60 per cent mark. According to the latest Labour Bureau data, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) stood at 148.2 points in December 2025. This supports a further 2 per cent DA increase for the January–June 2026 period.

When added together, cumulative DA works out to approximately 60.34 per cent, which is expected to be rounded to 60 per cent for payout purposes.

This figure is significant because of how pay commissions calculate revised salaries. The fitment factor acts as a multiplier on existing basic pay. In simple terms, if an employee’s base pay at the start of a commission cycle is indexed at “100”, adding 60 per cent DA effectively takes it to “160”. That directly translates into a fitment factor of 1.60.

Experts tracking the pay commission process argue that this mathematical benchmark makes it unlikely that the 8th Pay Commission will recommend a fitment factor below 1.60.

Could The Multiplier Go Higher?

While 1.60 appears to be the logical floor, several variables suggest the final outcome could be more generous.

During the COVID-19 period, three scheduled DA instalments were frozen for nearly 18 months. These increments were never restored retrospectively. Analysts point out that had these instalments been released on schedule, cumulative DA today would likely have been well above 60 per cent. That strengthens the case for a higher fitment factor when salaries are recalibrated.

There is also the matter of timing. Even if the 8th Pay Commission is assumed to take effect from January 1, 2026, past experience shows that recommendations often take up to two years, sometimes longer, to be finalised and implemented. During that interim period, inflation adjustments would continue, and DA could potentially climb into the 80-90 per cent range.

If such a scenario unfolds, some analysts suggest that a fitment factor of 1.8 or even 1.9 may become a more realistic expectation when the final recommendations are put on the table.

What This Means For Salaries And Pensions

The fitment factor is not just an abstract number. It determines the revised basic pay, which in turn influences multiple components of compensation. House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance and various other benefits are calculated as percentages of basic pay. A higher multiplier would therefore ripple through overall remuneration.

Pensioners are watching developments just as closely. Since pensions are linked to last drawn basic pay, any upward revision would directly affect monthly payouts. For retirees planning expenses, especially ahead of festival spending or financial commitments in the new financial year, clarity on the pay panel timeline remains important.

Employee unions and associations are actively lobbying for a fitment factor well above the mathematical minimum. Their argument rests on two pillars: cumulative inflation and compensation for the pandemic-era DA freeze. They contend that salary revisions should not merely keep pace with inflation but also address the perceived gap created during the freeze period.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Dearness Allowance (DA) important for the 8th Pay Commission?

DA is a cost-of-living adjustment for inflation. When DA crosses a certain threshold, it effectively sets a baseline for the fitment factor in pay commission calculations.

What is the likely minimum fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission?

Based on current DA levels crossing 60%, the mathematical benchmark suggests a minimum fitment factor of 1.60. This multiplier is based on DA adding to the basic pay.

Could the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission be higher than 1.60?

Yes, factors like the COVID-19 DA freeze and continued inflation until implementation could push the fitment factor higher, potentially to 1.8 or 1.9.

How does the fitment factor affect salaries and pensions?

The fitment factor is a multiplier for basic pay, influencing allowances like HRA. For pensioners, it directly impacts their monthly pension amount.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Pension Salaries Central Government Employees Holi 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update ABP Live Your Money Your Life


