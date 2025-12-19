Deadline Alert: PAN Cards May Become Inoperative Without Aadhaar Link

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Taxpayers who have not yet linked their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar may need to act swiftly. The Income Tax Department has made PAN–Aadhaar linking mandatory for specific categories of PAN holders by December 31, 2025, failing which the PAN will become inoperative from January 1, 2026.

An inoperative PAN can disrupt a wide range of financial and tax-related activities, including income tax filing, refunds, banking transactions and investments.

Who Must Link PAN With Aadhaar

Under Section 139AA(2A) of the Income Tax Act, Aadhaar–PAN linking is compulsory for individuals who were allotted a PAN on or before July 1, 2017, and who are eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number. This requirement applies to taxpayers, investors and individuals engaged in high-value or KYC-based financial transactions.

The rule covers those who file income tax returns, undertake banking or investment transactions, or deal in the stock market, mutual funds or other high-value financial activities. If PAN–Aadhaar linking is not completed, the PAN will be rendered inoperative, restricting access to key financial services.

Special Deadline for PAN Issued Using Aadhaar Enrolment ID

In a notification issued on April 3, 2025, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) introduced a specific timeline for individuals who obtained PAN using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID instead of an Aadhaar number.

Such PAN holders must link their PAN with their actual Aadhaar number by December 31, 2025. If the process is not completed by then, the PAN will become inoperative from January 1, 2026.

There will be no additional penalty for completing the linking within this window. However, for other PAN holders, the Rs 1,000 fee under Section 234H continues to apply as per existing rules.

Consequences of an Inoperative PAN

The implications of an inoperative PAN are significant and can effectively bring financial activity to a standstill.

Income tax returns cannot be filed, and refunds will not be processed. Higher rates of TDS and TCS will be deducted under Sections 206AA and 206CC in the absence of a valid PAN. Forms 15G and 15H will not be accepted, affecting tax reliefs for eligible individuals.

In addition, KYC verification failures may lead to disruption or freezing of bank accounts, mutual fund investments and stock trading. Refunds linked to an inoperative PAN will be withheld, and interest payouts may also be impacted.

Penalty and Reactivation

To reactivate an inoperative PAN, a penalty of Rs 1,000 must be paid, and additional verification may be required. The PAN typically becomes operational again within 30 days of completing the linking process.

Taxpayers are advised to avoid initiating major financial transactions during this period, as KYC-related checks may fail.

How to Link PAN and Aadhaar

The PAN–Aadhaar linking process has been streamlined through the Income Tax e-filing portal. Users can access the “Link Aadhaar” option without logging in, enter their PAN, Aadhaar number and name, authenticate the request using an OTP, and submit the linking request.

Those who missed earlier deadlines must pay the Rs 1,000 fee through the e-Pay Tax option. The linking status is generally updated on the portal within three to five days.

Deadline That Matters

The December 31, 2025 deadline is critical. Beyond the monetary penalty, failure to link PAN with Aadhaar could disrupt banking, investments and tax compliance. For individuals who used an Aadhaar Enrolment ID to obtain PAN, this deadline represents a final opportunity to regularise their records and avoid financial disruptions.