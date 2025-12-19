Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Price Today: Check December 19 Rates For 1 Gm And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities

Silver Price Today: Check December 19 Rates For 1 Gm And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities

Check the latest silver price on December 19, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver prices in India slipped on Friday, tracking weaker cues from global markets. Gold rates also edged lower in early trade, along with silver, after the latter recently touched a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The decline came as market participants reassessed the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut, amid pressure from bond yields and shifting expectations around further monetary easing.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion Volatile

Beyond interest rate expectations, bullion markets remain influenced by sustained central bank purchases, steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty over the global economic outlook, particularly concerns related to US tariffs.

Gold and silver prices have shown volatility following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. While investors continue to weigh the likelihood of additional rate cuts, near-term profit-taking and global market cues have contributed to the recent pullback in silver prices.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 19

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 221 per gram and Rs 2,21,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 209 2,09,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 221 2,21,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 209 2,09,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 209 2,09,000
Silver Rate in Pune 209 2,09,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 209 2,09,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Indore 201.10 2,01,100
Silver Rate in Lucknow 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Salem 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Patna 204 2,04,000
Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Prices Today Silver Rates In Kolkata Silver Rates In India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget