Silver Price Today: Check December 19 Rates For 1 Gm And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities

Silver prices in India slipped on Friday, tracking weaker cues from global markets. Gold rates also edged lower in early trade, along with silver, after the latter recently touched a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The decline came as market participants reassessed the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut, amid pressure from bond yields and shifting expectations around further monetary easing.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion Volatile

Beyond interest rate expectations, bullion markets remain influenced by sustained central bank purchases, steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty over the global economic outlook, particularly concerns related to US tariffs.

Gold and silver prices have shown volatility following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. While investors continue to weigh the likelihood of additional rate cuts, near-term profit-taking and global market cues have contributed to the recent pullback in silver prices.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 19

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 221 per gram and Rs 2,21,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.