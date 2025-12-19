Silver Price Today: Check December 19 Rates For 1 Gm And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities
Check the latest silver price on December 19, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.
Silver prices in India slipped on Friday, tracking weaker cues from global markets. Gold rates also edged lower in early trade, along with silver, after the latter recently touched a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The decline came as market participants reassessed the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut, amid pressure from bond yields and shifting expectations around further monetary easing.
Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion Volatile
Beyond interest rate expectations, bullion markets remain influenced by sustained central bank purchases, steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty over the global economic outlook, particularly concerns related to US tariffs.
Gold and silver prices have shown volatility following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. While investors continue to weigh the likelihood of additional rate cuts, near-term profit-taking and global market cues have contributed to the recent pullback in silver prices.
Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 19
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Delhi
|209
|2,09,000
|Silver Rate in Chennai
|221
|2,21,000
|Silver Rate in Bangalore
|209
|2,09,000
|Silver Rate in Mumbai
|209
|2,09,000
|Silver Rate in Pune
|209
|2,09,000
|Silver Rate in Kolkata
|209
|2,09,000
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|201.10
|2,01,100
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|204
|2,04,000