Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock indices fell sharply Monday amid global anxieties.

Iran-US talks stalled, increasing West Asia geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices surged over $100/barrel due to Hormuz blockade.

The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Monday as the Sensex fell over 700 points to settle at 76,799.19 and the Nifty crashed over 220 points to close trade at 23,822 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 75,900, plummeting more than 1,600 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading around 23,600, bleeding a little over 400 points, as of 9:15 AM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, stocks like ICICI Bank, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 and the Nifty India FPI 150 tumbled 0.85 per cent, as volatility remained high. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto fell 2.09 per cent.

Market sentiment turned cautious after negotiations between Iran and the United States ended without a breakthrough, dampening investor confidence.

The talks, held in Pakistan, faltered over key differences, including Iran’s nuclear programme. While both sides acknowledged some progress, no final agreement was reached.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said diplomacy remains ongoing despite the lack of a deal. US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, stated that Washington had presented its “final and best offer”, which was not accepted.

The absence of a resolution has heightened concerns of prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a factor likely to weigh on global markets.

Oil Prices Jump Amid Hormuz Tensions

Investor anxiety has been compounded by a sharp rise in crude oil prices following renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has announced a naval blockade of Hormuz, deploying its Navy to intercept vessels and restrict maritime movement in response to escalating tensions with Iran. The move, aimed at curbing Iran’s control over the strategic route, has intensified fears of supply disruptions in global energy markets.

In the aftermath, oil prices surged past the $100 per barrel mark, driven by concerns over potential supply constraints along one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

For India, which relies heavily on crude imports, elevated oil prices pose multiple risks, fuelling inflation, widening the current account deficit, and exerting pressure on the rupee, all of which are negative for equities.

The latest spike reverses last week’s relief rally, when prices had briefly slipped below $100 following a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Previous Week’s Gains Under Threat

Indian equity markets had rallied strongly in the previous week, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and softer crude prices.

The Sensex rose 4,230.7 points, or 5.77 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 1,337.5 points, or 5.88 per cent.

However, the breakdown in talks has materially altered the near-term outlook, with analysts warning that part of those gains could be reversed.

Key Triggers In Focus

Alongside geopolitical developments, a mix of domestic and global factors will shape market direction in the coming days.

Investors will monitor inflation data closely, with CPI figures due on April 13 and WPI data scheduled for April 14. These readings will be crucial in assessing price trends, particularly in light of rising crude costs.

The ongoing Q4 FY26 earnings season will also be a key driver, with major results expected from companies including Wipro, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

FII Outflows Add To Pressure

Foreign institutional investors have continued to pare exposure to Indian equities, adding to the prevailing caution.

So far this month, overseas investors have withdrawn Rs 48,213 crore (approximately $5.14 billion), reflecting a risk-averse stance amid global uncertainty.

Sustained outflows could further weigh on sentiment, especially if geopolitical risks remain elevated.

Holiday-Shortened Week May Heighten Volatility

Trading activity will also be shaped by a market holiday on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

The shortened trading week could amplify volatility as investors recalibrate positions in response to evolving global cues.

In the near term, markets are expected to remain volatile, with oil prices and geopolitical developments at the forefront.