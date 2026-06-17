Why Is the Indian Stock Market Rising? 5 Factors Driving Nifty Above 24,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nifty 50 reclaimed 24,000, geopolitical ease drove market recovery.

Brent crude below $80, strengthening Indian rupee supported markets.

Domestic institutional buying strong, foreign selling pressure moderated.

Indian equity markets extended their sharp recovery, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming the 24,000 mark and gaining nearly 1,000 points from the recent lows. The rally has been driven by a combination of easing geopolitical tensions, falling crude oil prices, strengthening currency, improving institutional flows and broad-based sectoral participation.

Here are the five key reasons behind the surge

1. US-Iran Peace Deal Eased Global Risk Concerns

The biggest trigger for the rally has been the US-Iran peace agreement, which was finalised between June 14 and June 15, 2026. The agreement significantly reduced concerns over a wider conflict in West Asia and eased fears of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route. The development improved global risk sentiment and triggered a strong rebound across equity markets. Since the peace deal was announced, the Nifty 50 has rallied by around 800 points, or nearly 4 per cent, resulting in a sharp improvement in investor sentiment and risk appetite.

2. Brent Crude Slumped Below USD 80 Per Barrel

Brent crude prices witnessed a sharp correction following the geopolitical de-escalation. Brent fell to around USD 78.6 per barrel, hitting a multi-month low after dropping more than 5 per cent in consecutive sessions. Lower crude prices are a major positive for India as the country imports nearly 85 per cent of its oil requirements. Falling oil prices reduce inflationary pressures, improve fiscal balances and support corporate profitability across sectors.

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3. Indian Rupee Strengthened Sharply

The decline in crude prices and improved capital flows boosted the Indian rupee. The currency appreciated nearly 1.2% over the last six trading sessions and touched a five-week high near 94.5 against the US dollar. A stronger rupee lowers imported inflation, improves investor confidence and reduces input costs for several sectors including aviation, chemicals and manufacturing.

4. Return Of Institutional Buying And Technical Breakout

Market sentiment also received support from sustained institutional participation. While Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in June, the pace of selling moderated compared to May. FIIs recorded net outflows of Rs 43,361 crore in June (till June 10), compared to net outflows of Rs 55,963 crore in May. At the same time, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to provide strong support, with net inflows of Rs 48,382 crore in June (till June 12), following robust net buying of Rs 82,669 crore in May. The continued DII accumulation helped absorb foreign selling pressure and provided liquidity support to the market. Technically, the Nifty 50 also crossed the crucial 24,000 resistance level, triggering fresh buying interest and short-covering activity across the broader market.

5. Strong Participation From Financials, IT, and Realty Stocks

The rally has been broad-based, led by heavyweight sectors that account for a significant portion of the Nifty 50. Financial Services, which carry the highest weight in the index, emerged as one of the top performers, gaining around 6 per cent over the past weeks amid strong institutional buying.

The Nifty Realty index also surged approximately 5.8 per cent, supported by improving sentiment and lower crude oil prices. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index advanced 1.73 per cent during the week as expectations of stable US interest rates and easing global uncertainties boosted technology stocks. The widespread participation across sectors highlights the strength of the ongoing rally, with gains visible across Large-Cap, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap segments.

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Conclusion

The combination of easing geopolitical tensions, falling crude oil prices, a strengthening rupee, improving institutional flows and broad-based sectoral participation has helped Nifty reclaim the 24,000 mark. Going forward, investors will closely monitor developments in the US-Iran agreement, crude oil prices, FII flows and global central Bank commentary to gauge the sustainability of the current rally.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)