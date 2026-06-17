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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 17): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 17): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

The decline in domestic precious metals came as investors awaited guidance from the US Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting.

Reported By : Akshat Ayush | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices declined Wednesday awaiting US Fed decision.
  • Firmer dollar and investor caution weighed on bullion market.
  • Investors await Fed Chair comments on inflation, growth, rates.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday, with both precious metals remaining under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. A firmer dollar and caution among investors before the Fed outcome weighed on sentiment in the bullion market.

The decline in domestic precious metals came as investors awaited guidance from the US Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting.

Market participants largely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged, but traders remain focused on comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh regarding inflation, economic growth and the future rate trajectory. A stronger US dollar ahead of the announcement also weighed on gold and silver prices.

Meanwhile, improving sentiment following the recent US-Iran peace agreement and lower crude oil prices have eased concerns about energy-driven inflation. The agreement has reduced fears of supply disruptions and tempered expectations of further interest-rate tightening, prompting investors to reassess safe-haven allocations.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Set For IPO? Report Says $4 Billion Filing May Come This Week

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 17

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,125

22 Karat- 13,865

18 Karat- 11,347

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,306

22 Karat- 14,030

18 Karat- 11,750

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,115 13,855 11,337
Gold Rate in Indore 15,115 13,855 11,337
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,125 13,865 11,347
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,306 14,030 11,750
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,125 13,865 11,347
Gold Rate in Salem 15,306 14,030 11,750
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Patna 15,115 13,855 11,337

Also Read: Share Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision; Sensex Up 50 Points, Nifty Tops 24K

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 17

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Indore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Salem 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Patna 265 265,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices fall on Wednesday?

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday due to a firmer dollar and investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

What is the market expecting from the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting?

Market participants largely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. Traders are focused on comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh regarding inflation and future rate trajectory.

How does the US-Iran peace agreement impact precious metal prices?

The US-Iran peace agreement has eased concerns about energy-driven inflation and supply disruptions. This led investors to reassess safe-haven allocations, affecting precious metal prices.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 17 June 2026
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