Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices declined Wednesday awaiting US Fed decision.

Firmer dollar and investor caution weighed on bullion market.

Investors await Fed Chair comments on inflation, growth, rates.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday, with both precious metals remaining under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. A firmer dollar and caution among investors before the Fed outcome weighed on sentiment in the bullion market.

The decline in domestic precious metals came as investors awaited guidance from the US Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting.

Market participants largely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged, but traders remain focused on comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh regarding inflation, economic growth and the future rate trajectory. A stronger US dollar ahead of the announcement also weighed on gold and silver prices.

Meanwhile, improving sentiment following the recent US-Iran peace agreement and lower crude oil prices have eased concerns about energy-driven inflation. The agreement has reduced fears of supply disruptions and tempered expectations of further interest-rate tightening, prompting investors to reassess safe-haven allocations.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 17

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,125

22 Karat- 13,865

18 Karat- 11,347

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,306

22 Karat- 14,030

18 Karat- 11,750

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 17

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities