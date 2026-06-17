Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday due to a firmer dollar and investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 17): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
The decline in domestic precious metals came as investors awaited guidance from the US Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting.
- Gold, silver prices declined Wednesday awaiting US Fed decision.
- Firmer dollar and investor caution weighed on bullion market.
- Investors await Fed Chair comments on inflation, growth, rates.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday, with both precious metals remaining under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. A firmer dollar and caution among investors before the Fed outcome weighed on sentiment in the bullion market.
The decline in domestic precious metals came as investors awaited guidance from the US Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting.
Market participants largely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged, but traders remain focused on comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh regarding inflation, economic growth and the future rate trajectory. A stronger US dollar ahead of the announcement also weighed on gold and silver prices.
Meanwhile, improving sentiment following the recent US-Iran peace agreement and lower crude oil prices have eased concerns about energy-driven inflation. The agreement has reduced fears of supply disruptions and tempered expectations of further interest-rate tightening, prompting investors to reassess safe-haven allocations.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 17
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,125
22 Karat- 13,865
18 Karat- 11,347
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,306
22 Karat- 14,030
18 Karat- 11,750
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,115
|13,855
|11,337
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,115
|13,855
|11,337
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,125
|13,865
|11,347
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,306
|14,030
|11,750
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,125
|13,865
|11,347
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,306
|14,030
|11,750
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,115
|13,855
|11,337
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 17
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|265
|265,000
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices fall on Wednesday?
What is the market expecting from the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting?
Market participants largely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. Traders are focused on comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh regarding inflation and future rate trajectory.
How does the US-Iran peace agreement impact precious metal prices?
The US-Iran peace agreement has eased concerns about energy-driven inflation and supply disruptions. This led investors to reassess safe-haven allocations, affecting precious metal prices.